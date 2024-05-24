Galway Hurling teams announced for weekend championship games

Galway manager Henry Shefflin has named an unchanged Galway Senior Hurling Team for Sunday’s crunch Leinster Championship Round 5 clash with Dublin. The 15 that started last Saturday’s win over Antrim will take to the field again on Sunday in Pearse Stadium (2 pm). Jamie Ryan, who came on in Corrigan Park, is ruled out after having an operation on a thumb injury with Cathal Mannion making a welcome return to the match-day squad. The game is live on Galway Bay FM on Sunday.

The Galway minor hurling team to play Waterford in the All-Ireland Preliminary quarter-final has been announced. It shows one change from last weekend with Cillian Roche replacing Ronan Cahalan. Ballygar’s Harry Holmes is in the match-day squad for the first time following an injury he picked up early in the year. Both sides have played four games in the championship so far. Galway have recorded victories over Dublin and Wexford respectively but have been beaten twice by Kilkenny including last week’s Leinster semi-final. For their part, Waterford finished fourth in the Munster championship group stages with victory over Limerick seeing them qualify for Saturday’s preliminary quarter-final. They were beaten by Tipperary, Clare and Cork in their group games. The game throws in at 2 pm on Saturday and takes place at Semple Stadium in Thurles. It is live on the Galway Bay FM Stream.