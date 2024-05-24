24 May 2024
~2 minutes read
Galway Hurling teams announced for weekend championship games
The Galway minor hurling team to play Waterford in the All-Ireland Preliminary quarter-final has been announced. It shows one change from last weekend with Cillian Roche replacing Ronan Cahalan. Ballygar’s Harry Holmes is in the match-day squad for the first time following an injury he picked up early in the year. Both sides have played four games in the championship so far. Galway have recorded victories over Dublin and Wexford respectively but have been beaten twice by Kilkenny including last week’s Leinster semi-final. For their part, Waterford finished fourth in the Munster championship group stages with victory over Limerick seeing them qualify for Saturday’s preliminary quarter-final. They were beaten by Tipperary, Clare and Cork in their group games. The game throws in at 2 pm on Saturday and takes place at Semple Stadium in Thurles. It is live on the Galway Bay FM Stream.