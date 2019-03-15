Galway hurling team named to play Wexford

There are 4 Changes on the Galway Hurling team that plays Wexford tomorrow Saturday in the Allianz NHL Quarter Final in Pearse Stadium at 1.30pm (subject to 8am pitch inspection). The game is live on Galway Bay
Into the Team come Paul Killeen at full back, Darren Morrissey at wing back, Sean Bleahene at wing forward & Thomas Monaghan at corner forward for Ronan Burke, Kevin Hussey, Jason Flynn & Davy Glennon respectively. In Total Galway start 6 of the team that started in last year’s All Ireland Final.
1 Fergal Flannery
2 Jack Grealish
3 Paul Killeen
4 Aidan Harte
5 Darren Morrissey
6 Padraig Mannion (C)
7 Gearoid McInerney
8 Cathal Mannion
9 Sean Loftus
10 Niall Burke
11 Joe Canning
12 Sean Bleahene
13 Conor Whelan
14 Brian Concannon
15 Thomas Monaghan