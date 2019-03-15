Galway hurling team named to play Wexford

There are 4 Changes on the Galway Hurling team that plays Wexford tomorrow Saturday in the Allianz NHL Quarter Final in Pearse Stadium at 1.30pm (subject to 8am pitch inspection). The game is live on Galway Bay fm .

Into the Team come Paul Killeen at full back, Darren Morrissey at wing back, Sean Bleahene at wing forward & Thomas Monaghan at corner forward for Ronan Burke, Kevin Hussey, Jason Flynn & Davy Glennon respectively. In Total Galway start 6 of the team that started in last year’s All Ireland Final.

1 Fergal Flannery

2 Jack Grealish

3 Paul Killeen

4 Aidan Harte

5 Darren Morrissey

6 Padraig Mannion (C)

7 Gearoid McInerney

8 Cathal Mannion

9 Sean Loftus

10 Niall Burke

11 Joe Canning

12 Sean Bleahene

13 Conor Whelan

14 Brian Concannon

15 Thomas Monaghan