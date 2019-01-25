Galway Hurling Team Named To Face Laois
Written by Sport GBFM on 25 January 2019
The Galway Team to play Laois in the NHL Div 1B opener in Pearse Stadium on Sunday (12.30) shows four changes from the team that defeated Wexford in the Walsh Cup Final last Saturday.
In comes Sean Linnane, Sean Loftus, Thomas Monaghan and Brian Concannon for Joseph Mooney, Sean Kilduff, Ronan O’Meara and Jarlath Mannion.
Sean Bleahene will make his NHL debut on a team that has 4 starters from the 2018 All Ireland Final – Padraig Mannion, Aidan Harte, Cathal Mannion and Joe Canning.
Goalkeeper – Fergal Flannery
Full Back Line – Jack Grealish, Ronan Burke, Sean Linnane
Half Back Line – Kevin Hussey, Padraig Mannion, Aidan Harte
Midfield – Cathal Mannion, Sean Loftus
Half Forward Line – Jack Coyne, Joe Canning, Sean Bleahene
Full Forward Line – Thomas Monaghan, Brian Concannon, Davy Glennon
Micheal spoke to Sean Walsh on Friday’s Over the Line
Throw in on Sunday is at 12.30 in Pearse Stadium and is LIVE on Galway Bay FM and galwaybayfm.ie in association with Supermacs.