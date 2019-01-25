Current track
Galway Hurling Team Named To Face Laois

Written by on 25 January 2019

The Galway Team to play Laois in the NHL Div 1B opener in Pearse Stadium on Sunday (12.30) shows four changes from the team that defeated Wexford in the Walsh Cup Final last Saturday.

In comes Sean Linnane, Sean Loftus, Thomas Monaghan and Brian Concannon for Joseph Mooney, Sean Kilduff, Ronan O’Meara and Jarlath Mannion.

Sean Bleahene will make his NHL debut on a team that has 4 starters from the 2018 All Ireland Final – Padraig Mannion, Aidan Harte, Cathal Mannion and Joe Canning.

Goalkeeper – Fergal Flannery

Full Back Line – Jack Grealish, Ronan Burke, Sean Linnane

Half Back Line – Kevin Hussey, Padraig Mannion, Aidan Harte

Midfield – Cathal Mannion, Sean Loftus

Half Forward Line – Jack Coyne, Joe Canning, Sean Bleahene

Full Forward Line – Thomas Monaghan, Brian Concannon, Davy Glennon

 

Micheal spoke to Sean Walsh on Friday’s Over the Line

 

Throw in on Sunday is at 12.30 in Pearse Stadium and is LIVE on Galway Bay FM and galwaybayfm.ie in association with Supermacs.

 

Sport GBFM

