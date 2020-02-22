Galway Hurling Team Announced For Trip to Waterford

Galway have selected the same team as was to play Tipperary last weekend for the meeting with Waterford.

In total there are seven changes from the defeat to Limerick.

Sunday’s game in Walsh Park throws in at 2.00pm and is live on Galway Bay FM with Sean Walsh and Cyril Donnellan.

St Thomas Fintan Burke will make his debut, while James Skehill, Niall Burke, Conor Cooney, Sean Bleahene, Darren Morrissey and Tadhg Haran all start with Eanna Murphy, TJ Brennan, Aidan Harte (Hamstring), Sean Linnane, Diarmuid Kilcommins, Jason Flynn and Brian Concannon making way.

Galway v Waterford: James Skehill, Darren Morrissey, Gearoid McInerney, Sean Loftus, Padraig Mannion (Capt), Shane Cooney, Fintan Burke, Cathal Mannion, Adrian Tuohy, Niall Burke, Joe Canning, Tadhg Haran, Sean Bleahane, Conor Whelan, Conor Cooney

Subs: Eanna Murphy, TJ Brennan, Evan Niland, Diarmuid Kilcommins, Jack Grealish, Paul Killeen, Sean Linnane, Brian Concannon, Conor Walsh, Jason Flynn, Ja Mannion

Walsh Park looking well for tomorrow’s Allianz NHL game v @Galway_GAA ! Hopefully the rain Gods will be kind to us! ⚪️🔵 pic.twitter.com/ehCKaWm8UR — Waterford GAA (@WaterfordGAA) February 22, 2020