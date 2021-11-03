Galway Hurling manager Henry Shefflin completes backroom team

Galway Bay FM Sport can confirm that new Galway manager Henry Shefflin has completed his backroom team.

Damien Joyce and Kevin Lally will join Coach Richie O’Neill as Galway gear up for the Shefflin era.

Damien Joyce, part of the Cappataggle squad that reached the Quarter Final of the Galway Senior championship, served as part of Michael Donoghue’s backroom team, while Pearses clubman Kevin Lally managed St Thomas to their three in a row of Galway club titles.

Following the interview process last night for the Galway U20 Hurling Manager position, Brian Hanley is the chosen candidate to be put forward for ratification to the County Board.