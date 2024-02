Galway Hurling League fixtures announced

The Galway hurling leagues start on the opening weekend of April, with five rounds of matches scheduled throughout April, May and the first weekend in June. The Senior A teams are in Division 1, while Division 3 includes a mixture of Senior B and Intermediate.

Division 1 Group 1: ROUND 1 (April 7th) – Craughwell v Turloughmore, Athenry v Killimordaly, Castlegar v Clarinbridge. ROUND 2 (April 21st) – Killimordaly v Castlegar, Turloughmore v Athenry, Clarinbridge v Craughwell. ROUND 3 (May 5th) – Killimordaly v Clarinbridge, Turloughmore v Castlegar, Athenry v Craughwell. ROUND 4 (May 19th) – Craughwell v Killimordaly, Castlegar v Athenry, Clarinbridge v Turloughmore. ROUND 5 (June 2nd) – Craughwell v Castlegar, Athenry v Clarinbridge, Turloughmore v Killimordaly.

Division 1 Group 2: ROUND 1 (April 7th) – Oranmore Maree v Ardrahan, Sarsfields v St Thomas’, Loughrea v Cappataggle. ROUND 2 (April 21st) – St Thomas’ v Loughrea, Ardrahan v Sarsfields, Cappataggle v Oranmore Maree. ROUND 3 (May 5th) – St Thomas’ v Cappataggle, Ardrahan v Loughrea, Sarsfields v Oranmore Maree. ROUND 4 (May 19th) – Oranmore Maree v St Thomas’, Loughrea v Sarsfields, Cappataggle v Ardrahan. ROUND 5 (June 2nd) – Oranmore Maree v Loughrea, Sarsfields v Cappataggle, Ardrahan v St Thomas’.

Division 3 Group 1: ROUND 1 (April 7th) – Kilbeacanty v Clarinbridge 2, Abbeyknockmoy v Mullagh, Beagh v Skehana Mountbellew Moylough. ROUND 2 (April 21st) – Mullagh v Beagh, Clarinbridge 2 v Abbeyknockmoy, Skehana Mountbellew Moylough v Kilbeacanty. ROUND 3 (May 5th) – Mullagh v Skehana Mountbellew Moylough, Clarinbridge 2 v Beagh, Abbeyknockmoy v Kilbeacanty. ROUND 4 (May 19th) – Kilbeacanty v Mullagh, Beagh v Abbeyknockmoy, Skehana Mountbellew Moylough v Clarinbridge 2. ROUND 5 (June 2nd) – Kilbeacanty v Beagh, Abbeykockmoy v Skehana Mountbellew Moylough, Clarinbridge 2 v Mullagh.

Division 3 Group 2: ROUND 1 (April 7th) – Annaghdown v Turloughmore 2, Kiltormer v Padraig Pearses, Padraig Pearses (Ros) v Sylane. ROUND 2 (April 21st) – Padraig Pearses v Padraig Pearses (Ros), Turloughmore 2 v Kiltormer, Sylane v Annaghdown. ROUND 3 (May 5th) – Padraig Pearses v Sylane, Turloughmore 2 v Padraig Pearses (Ros), Kiltormer v Annaghdown. ROUND 4 (May 19th) – Annaghdown v Padraig Pearses, Padraig Pearses (Ros) v Kiltormer, Sylane v Turloughmore 2. ROUND 5 (June 2nd) – Annaghdown v Padraig Pearses (Ros), Kiltormer v Sylane, Turloughmore 2 v Padraig Pearses.

Division 3 Group 3: ROUND 1 (April 7th) – Rahoon Newcastle v Carnmore, Portumna v Ahascragh Fohenagh, Kinvara (Bye). ROUND 2 (April 21st) – Carnmore v Portumna, Kinvara v Rahoon Newcastle, Ahascragh Fohenagh (Bye). ROUND 3 (May 5th) – Portumna v Kinvara, Ahascragh Fohenagh v Carnmore, Rahoon Newcastle (Bye). ROUND 4 (May 19th) – Rahoon Newcastle v Portumna, Kinvara v Ahascragh Fohenagh, Carnmore (Bye). ROUND 5 (June 2nd) – Carnmore v Kinvara, Ahascragh Fohenagh v Rahoon Newcastle, Portumna (Bye).