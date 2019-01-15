Galway hurling fans heading to Enniscorthy

The Walsh Cup final next Saturday at 2pm between Galway and Wexford has been fixed for Bellefield in Enniscorthy, the home of the Raparees-Starlights GAA Club. For some Galway hurling supporters, it will be a journey of 250km from Galway city, or a little over 3 hours. Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald fielded two players from the local Raparees club in their semi final win over Kilkenny last weekend, two time All Star nominee full back Liam Ryan and centre forward Kevin Foley.

The current facilities at Bellefield, Enniscorthy (pictured below) were developed in 2009 at a cost of €500,000. Below is an article from a decade ago, charting the work about to be undertaken.

‘I HATE To see Bellefield change but it has to move into the 21st century,’ says Rapparees/Starlights secretary Maria Nolan as the diggers take over the sacred turf. No games will be played at the famous Enniscorthy venue in the coming 2009 season as the notorious slopes are taken out of the field. At the same time, extensive drainage work will be carried out and the playing area will be extended to allow a pitch of full dimensions. The expanded field will be illuminated by a powerful set of floodlighting as the club bids to attract midweek and evening matches – once play eventually resumes in 2010. Meanwhile, the county council and town council are also adding to the new look, knocking down the front wall to make way for a proper footpath public footpath out on the Bellefield Road.

Casualties of the refurbishment will include trees at either end of the grounds and the old machinery shed, which is being replaced by a new building adjacent to the clubhouse. Regular spectators will also miss the open air seating on the Patrick Street side of the pitch, which has been sacrificed to the need to widen the playing area. The old concrete has been set aside for a walking track. As a result of all the work underway, Bellefield will not be available as neutral venue for championships hurling or football during the coming season. The Starlights and Rapps hope not to have too far to travel next year, with the training pitch next door at Bishop’s Field probably fit for most league fixtures. Failing that, the club may have to look for use the of St. Patrick’s Park for big games.

The development is expected to cost the club at least half a million euro, with €160,000 of this coming from the National Lottery for the venture, while the rest will have to be raised locally. The changes will represent progress but diehards may prefer to remember days when Tipperary came reluctantly to Enniscorthy complaining about the tight dimensions of the field.