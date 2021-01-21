Galway Hurling Committee Release Update On Status Of 2021 Club Competitions

print

Following a meeting of the Galway Hurling committee last night, a status of where Galway club hurling competitions for this year was released which gave an outline of how the club year will go subject to restrictions and depending on some restrictions being lifted.

The first competitions to commence will be the Senior and Junior Leagues but no games will be fixed until May 1st with outstanding games from last year to be played in that month.

Intermediate and Senior Championship fixtures will be determined by the All-Senior Hurling Championship which has a planned start of July 24th similar to 2020.

The format for the groups in the Senior and Intermediate championship will be confirmed at a later date dependent on the timeline available.

It is proposed that The Junior Championship will start in June using the same group models as last year and the Junior 1 Championship will also return this year.

At Underage level, the U19/20 (League/Championship) will be played on Wednesday nights after Intermediate and Senior Championship Games starting on the 14th of July. Each team will have a minimum of five games.

A Decision on the Grade (U-19 or U20) will be made in the next Three weeks following submission from clubs.

The U-17 (League/Championship) will be played on football weekends and vice versa for referee and pitch resources.

The 2020 U-21 Championship likely be played at the end of October and into November provided there is a chance to play it.

The age for Feile this year will be Under 15 instead of Under 14 as in previous years.

Note: It must be said at this stage that this is an optimistic outlook and is totally dependent on the lifting of Covid restrictions.