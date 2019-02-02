Galway hurling and football teams named
Written by Sport GBFM on 2 February 2019
There are 7 changes on the Galway team to play Carlow in Dr Cullen Park on Sunday. Sarsfields’ Darren Morrissey will make his debut, while there are first starts of the season for Greg Lally, Johnny Coen & Jason Flynn. Colm Callanan returns in goal to start for the first time since the 2017 All Ireland Final.
In total there are 5 starters from the 2018 All Ireland Final included in the starting 15.
The game throws in at 2.00pm and is live on Galway Bay fm.
1. Colm Callanan
2. Darren Morrissey
3. Jack Fitzpatrick
4. Sean Kilduff
5. Greg Lally
6. Padraig Mannion
7. Aidan Harte
8. Johnny Coen
9. Sean Loftus
10. Cathal Mannion
11. Joe Canning
12. Jason Flynn
13. Thomas Monaghan
14. Brian Concannon
15. Davy Glennon
Meanwhile the Galway football team to play Dublin in the Allianz League tomorrow night in Croke Park shows 3 changes to the Galway team that started against Cavan. Maghnus Breathnach replaces Ruairi Lavelle in goals and the 2 Corofin lads Liam Silke and Ian Burke are replaced by Gareth Bradshaw and Barry McHugh.
1. Maghnus Breathnach
2. Eoghan Kerin
3. Sean Andy O’Ceallaigh
4. David Wynne
5. Gary O’Donnell
6. Gareth Bradshaw
7. Sean Kelly
8. Kieran Duggan
9. Thomas Flynn
10. Cillian McDaid
11. Peter Cooke
12. Johnny Heaney
13. Padraig Cunningham
14. Shane Walsh
15. Barry McHugh