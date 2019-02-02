Galway hurling and football teams named

There are 7 changes on the Galway team to play Carlow in Dr Cullen Park on Sunday. Sarsfields’ Darren Morrissey will make his debut, while there are first starts of the season for Greg Lally, Johnny Coen & Jason Flynn. Colm Callanan returns in goal to start for the first time since the 2017 All Ireland Final.

In total there are 5 starters from the 2018 All Ireland Final included in the starting 15.

The game throws in at 2.00pm and is live on Galway Bay fm.

1. Colm Callanan

2. Darren Morrissey

3. Jack Fitzpatrick

4. Sean Kilduff

5. Greg Lally

6. Padraig Mannion

7. Aidan Harte

8. Johnny Coen

9. Sean Loftus

10. Cathal Mannion

11. Joe Canning

12. Jason Flynn

13. Thomas Monaghan

14. Brian Concannon

15. Davy Glennon Meanwhile the Galway football team to play Dublin in the Allianz League tomorrow night in Croke Park shows 3 changes to the Galway team that started against Cavan. Maghnus Breathnach replaces Ruairi Lavelle in goals and the 2 Corofin lads Liam Silke and Ian Burke are replaced by Gareth Bradshaw and Barry McHugh.

1. Maghnus Breathnach

2. Eoghan Kerin

3. Sean Andy O’Ceallaigh

4. David Wynne

5. Gary O’Donnell

6. Gareth Bradshaw

7. Sean Kelly

8. Kieran Duggan

9. Thomas Flynn

10. Cillian McDaid

11. Peter Cooke

12. Johnny Heaney

13. Padraig Cunningham

14. Shane Walsh

15. Barry McHugh