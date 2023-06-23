Galway Hurling And Football Teams Named For Weekend’s Games

Galway’s Senior Hurling and Football teams were named last night ahead of their games this weekend.

The Galway Senior Hurling team for tomorrow’s All-Ireland Quarter Final with Tipperary shows two changes to the side that were beaten by Kilkenny in the Leinster final with Sean Linnane and Cianan Fahy starting in place of Fintan Burke and Conor Cooney respectively.

There are also a number of positional changes, the most notable being the selection of Joseph Cooney in the half back line.

Meanwhile, Padraic Joyce has made two changes to the Galway side for Sunday’s All Ireland Preliminary Quarter Final clash against Mayo.

Team captain Sean Kelly who was forced off in the Round 3 defeat to Armagh last weekend with an ankle injury is named to start.

John Maher returns at midfield replacing Billy Mannion, Cillian McDaid moves back to wing back in the resultant reshuffle.

Damien Comer did not tog against Armagh but is named at the edge of the square replacing Cathal Sweeney. There is a positional change in the half forward line with Peter Cooke swapping places with Johnny Heaney.

Dylan McHugh who also didn’t tog against Armagh is named in the match day 26.