Galway Hurlers Win Leinster Minor Title For The Very First Time – Commentary and Reaction

The Galway Minor Hurlers made history on Friday evening in Portlaoise in winning the Leinster title for the very first time at the first time of asking.

Jason Rabbitte and Brian Callanan got the goals for a Galway team that will now go on to meet Cork in the All-Ireland semi-finals next weekend with Kilkenny and Clare meeting in the other last four clash.

As well as Rabbitte and Callanan, it was also Aaron Niland (brother of Galway star Evan) that really stood out as he scored 0-11 in a fine individual display.

Here is another opportunity to hear the commentary of that historic night with Niall Canavan and Gordon Duane.

Niall Canavan got the thoughts first of Galway goalkeeper Shane Murray

Niall then spoke to Colm Burke

Finally Niall spoke to Galway manager Fergal Healy

Scorers for Galway: Aaron Niland (0-11, 6f and 1 ’65), Jason Rabbitte (1-2), Brian Callanan (1-1), Colm Burke (0-2), Michael Burke, Conor Gilligan, Eoghan Mulleady, Harry Homes (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kilkenny: Conor Doyle (0-5, 2f and 1 ’65), Greg Kelly, Sean Bergin (0-2 each), Michale Ahern, Ed Lauhoff, Brian Moore, Bill McDermott, Cian Phelan (0-1 each)

Galway: Shane Murray; Thomas Blake, Sean Murphy, Gearoid King; Dylan Quirke, Donnacha Campbell, Ed O’Reilly; Michael Burke, Michael Fallon; Darragh Counihan, Colm Burke, Conor Gilligan; Brian Callanan, Jason Rabbitte, Aaron Niland.

Subs: Cullen Killeen for Fallon (HT), Stephen Keane for Campbell (h-t), Jonah Donnellan for M Burke (54), Eoghan Mulleady for Quirke (56), Harry Holmes for C Burke (61), Evan Kennedy for Blake (63).

Kilkenny: Billy O’Sullivan; Conor Brophy, Evan Murphy, David Barcoe; Rory Garrett, Mikey Stynes, Michael Ahern; Darragh Vereker, Ed Lauhoff; Sean Bergin, Greg Kelly, James O’Neill; Conor Doyle, Ed McDermott; Brian Moore.

Subs: Jerry Henderson for Barcoe (37), Bill McDermott for E McDermott (41), Robbie Doherty for O’Neill (45), Cian Phelan for Lauhoff (48), Steven Kinsella for Murphy (51).

Referee: Adam Kinahan (Offaly).