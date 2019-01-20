Galway Hurlers Win Bord Na Mona Walsh Cup

Galway’s Senior hurlers can look to the start of the national league with optimism following their 1-23 to 0-20 over Wexford in the Walsh Cup Final played yesterday in Enniscorthy.

Joe Canning led the scoring with 13-points with Aidan Harte scoring the Tribesmen’s goal.

Sean Walsh reports

After the game, Sean spoke to Galway manager Micheal Donoghue

Sean also spoke to Galway Captain on the day, Padraig Mannion

Galway’s Senior Hurlers play Laois in the opening round of the Allianz National Hurling League next Sunday in Pearse Stadium at 12.30.