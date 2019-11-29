Galway Hurlers To Face Clare On December 7th.

Galway hurlers will play Clare in a senior challenge on Saturday week in Ballinderreen in what will be the first game in charge for BOTH counties new managers, Shane O’Neill of Galway and Brian Lohan of Clare. Ballinderreen GAA Club are partnering with the Maura Burke Memorial Fund/Cancer Care West to organise a series of Fundraising Activities on the weekend of 7/8th December to benefit both organisations.

The main challenge will involve 24 hours of sports and other activities from 1pm Saturday to 1pm Sunday, 7th/8th December with the Galway v Clare match the highlight on Saturday.