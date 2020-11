Galway Hurlers Through To Leinster Senior Hurling Final

Shane O’Neill’s Galway got their All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Campaign off to a winning start with an impressive 1-27 to 0-17 win over Wexford in the Leinster Senior Hurling Semi-Final at Croke Park on Saturday Evening.

Niall Canavan Reports

After the game, Niall spoke to Galway Manager Shane O’Neill

Wexford Manager Davy Fitzgerald gave his thoughts to the assembled media after the game

Sean Walsh, Cyril Donnellan and Niall Canavan then looked back at the game and Galway’s win. Galway face Kilkenny in the Leinster Senior Hurling Final on Saturday the 14th of November.

Galway: Eanna Murphy; Seán Loftus (0-2), Fintan Burke (0-1), Aidan Harte; Pádraic Mannion (capt., 0-1), Gearóid McInerney, Shane Cooney (0-1); Cathal Mannion (0-2), Johnny Coen (0-2); Joseph Cooney, Conor Cooney, Joe Canning (0-9, 8 frees, 1 ‘65); Brian Concannon (1-4), Conor Whelan (0-4), Jason Flynn (0-1).

Subs: Niall Burke for Flynn (54); Seán Linnane for C. Cooney (64); Adrian Tuohy for Harte (67); Evan Niland for Concannon (69); TJ Brennan for S. Cooney (70+3).

Wexford: Mark Fanning (0-1 free); Simon Donohoe, Liam Ryan, Joe O’Connor; Matthew O’Hanlon, Pádraig Foley (0-2, 1 ‘65), Shaun Murphy; Aidan Nolan (0-1), Diarmuid O’Keeffe; Liam Óg McGovern, Lee Chin (0-8, 5 frees), Kevin Foley (0-1); Rory O’Connor (0-3), Conor McDonald, Paul Morris (0-1).

Subs: Jack O’Connor for McGovern (41); David Dunne for O’Keeffe (51); Damien Reck for Nolan (58); Mikie Dwyer for Morris (65).

Referee: Colm Lyons (Cork).