Galway hurlers suffer shock championship exit

The nightmare scenario for Galway hurling supporters unfolded in Parnell Park last night as Dublin beat Galway by 4 points thanks to a late flourish, while Kilkenny and Wexford drew in Wexford Park – the only scenario that would lead to Galway exiting the championship on score difference after four teams all ended on 5 points after the round robin series in the Leinster Championship. Reporting from Parnell Park was Niall Canavan

After the game, Sean Walsh spoke to a devastated Galway manager Micheal Donoghue…

Sean also spoke to Dublin manager Mattie Kenny, the Galway man who masterminded the famous win…