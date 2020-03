Galway Hurlers Remain In League Contention Following Cork Win

The Galway hurlers remain in contention for the knock out stages in the league following their 2-18 to 1-16 win over Cork in Pearse Stadium yesterday.

Here is the Full Time report from Gordon Duane

After the game, Sean spoke to Galway manager Shane O’Neill

Sean also spoke to Galway Bay FM match analyist Cyril Donnellan and got his thoughts on Galway’s win

Scorers for Galway: Brian Concannon 1-2, Cathal Mannion 0-5 (4fs), Jason Flynn 1-1, Conor Cooney 0-3 (2fs), Niall Burke and Evan Niland (2fs) 0-2 each, Aidan Harte, Adrian Tuohey, and Aidan Harte 0-1 each.

Scorers for Cork: Patrick Horgan 0-9 (9fs), Tim O’Mahony 1-1 (1 sideline), Shane Kingston 0-2, Aidan Walsh, Conor Lehane, Darragh Fitzgibbon, and Bill Cooper 0-1 each.

GALWAY: Eanna Murphy; Darren Morrissey, Gearoid McInerney, Seán Loftus; Pádraic Mannion, Shane Cooney, Fintan Burke; Aidan Harte, Cathal Mannion; Jason Flynn, Niall Burke, Adrian Tuohey; Brian Concannon, Conor Whelan, Conor Cooney.

Subs: David Burke for N Burke (39), Seán Linnane for P Mannion (51), Evan Niland for F Burke (57), TJ Brennan for Harte (60), Conor Walsh for Concannon (69).

CORK: Anthony Nash; Niall O’Leary, Eoin Cadogan, Colm Spillane; Bill Cooper, Tim O’Mahony, Sean O’Leary-Hayes; Mark Coleman, Darragh Fitzgibbon; Robbie O’Flynn, Seamus Harnedy, Aidan Walsh; Conor Lehane, Shane Kingston, Patrick Horgan.

Subs: Conor Cahalane for Walsh (HT), Jack O’Connor for Lehane (70+1).

REFEREE: Fergal Horgan (Tipperary).