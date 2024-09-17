Galway hurlers regain All-Ireland golf title

The Galway past hurlers regained their grip on the Inter-county golf trophy with an outstanding performance last week at Thurles golf club. The course was in excellent condition, the fairways were manicured and the greens were set up with testing pin positions making scoring difficult. The Galway players scored a total of 190 points from their 5 best cards to come away with a one-point winning margin over Tipperary, with Limerick further back in 3rd position. Luke Glyyn (Athenry) was top-scorer for Galway with 40pts, while Peadar Ryan (Kiltormer) had 39pts, Sean Silke (Meelick Eyrecourt) had 38pts, Ted Duffy (Turloughmore) scored 38pts and Pat Higgins (Athenry 35pts).

The competition dates back to the mid-seventies and over the years has helped to keep former county players in touch where old friendships and rivalries are renewed as all former players have retained their competitive edge and will to win. Above all this annual event keeps the friendships forged on the playing fields very much alive. The day was rounded off with a meal, prize giving and banter. All players are eagerly looking ahead to next year and defending their crown.

The above photo shows most of the players who represented the county on the day, photo taken outside Thurles golf club.