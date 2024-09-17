Galway Bay FM

17 September 2024

~2 minutes read

Galway hurlers regain All-Ireland golf title

Share story:
Galway hurlers regain All-Ireland golf title
The Galway past hurlers regained their grip on the Inter-county golf trophy with an outstanding performance last week at Thurles golf club. The course was in excellent condition, the fairways were manicured and the greens were set up with testing pin positions making scoring difficult. The Galway players scored a total of 190 points from their 5 best cards to come away with a one-point winning margin over Tipperary, with Limerick further back in 3rd position. Luke Glyyn (Athenry) was top-scorer for Galway with 40pts, while Peadar Ryan (Kiltormer) had 39pts, Sean Silke (Meelick Eyrecourt) had 38pts, Ted Duffy (Turloughmore) scored 38pts and Pat Higgins (Athenry 35pts).
The competition dates back to the mid-seventies and over the years has helped to keep former county players in touch where old friendships and rivalries are renewed as all former players have retained their competitive edge and will to win. Above all this annual event keeps the friendships forged on the playing fields very much alive. The day was rounded off with a meal, prize giving and banter. All players are eagerly looking ahead to next year and defending their crown.
The above photo shows most of the players who represented the county on the day, photo taken outside Thurles golf club.
Pictured (l to r): Jimmy Connolly (Abbeyknockmoy), Andy Kenny (Sarsfields), Peadar Ryan (Kiltormer – standing), Luke Glynn (Athenry), Noel Lane (Ballinderreen), Martin O’Shea (Castlegar), Sean Silke (Meelick Eyrecourt), Tommy Grogan (Castlegar), Steve Mahon (Kilbeacanty & Beagh), Frank Larkin (Kiltormer), Seamus Shinners (Ballinasloe), Joe Kelly (Ballinasloe), Tom Lucas (Meelick Eyrecourt), Andy Fenton (Kiltormer – back), Vincent Mullins (Ardrahan – front), Peter Murphy (Loughrea).

Share story:

11 Camogie All-Star nominations for Galway

The nominees have been announced for this year’s PwC Camogie All Star Awards, alongside the nominations for the PwC GPA Players of the Year. This year�...

Ireland Women's Rugby squad announced for Canada

Head Coach Scott Bemand has named a 30-player Ireland Women’s XVs squad, sponsored by Aon, for the upcoming WXV1 campaign in Vancouver. Following Satu...

Salerno Salthill wins opening game of SAFIB Rod Houston Cup

Salerno Secondary School Salthill will face Kilkeel of Northern Ireland tomorrow morning in their second game of the Rod Houston Cup after a stunning 11-0...

Cian Prendergast Announced as Connacht Rugby Captain for 2024/25 Season

Connacht Rugby have announced that Cian Prendergast will be captain for the upcoming 2024/25 season. The 24-year-old made his Connacht debut in October of...