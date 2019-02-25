Galway hurlers qualify for League Quarter Finals

The Galway hurlers are top of Division One B after a comfortable 2-20 to 0-14 win over Offaly in Tullamore.

Niall Canavan reports..

Sean Walsh spoke with Micheal Donoghue after the game..

Niall Canavan spoke with Galway Bay Fm Analyst Liam Hodgins after the game..

GALWAY: J Skehil; S. Linnane, P. Killeen, D. Morrissey; J Hanbury, G McInerney, J. Fitzpatrick; S Loftus (0-1), S Kilduff (0-1); N. Burke (0-1), B Concannon (1-1), K. Cooney; C Whelan (1-2, one free), J Flynn (0-13, eight frees, four 65s), R O’Meara. Subs: D Glennon (0-1) for Burke, P Mannion for Hanbury, C Mannion for O’Meara, R. Burke for Fitzpatrick.

OFFALY: C Clancy; P. Rigney, N. Houlihan, B. Connelly; D Egan, P. Camon, A Flynn; A Treacy, M. Egan; K. Dunne (0-1), C Egan (0-3), S. Dolan (0-1); K. Connolly (0-1), J Bergin (0-6, five frees, one 65), C Gath (0-1, s/l). Subs: P. Murphy (0-1) for C Egan, S. Dooley for Gath, E Parlon for M Egan, D Nally for Dunne.