Galway hurlers learn Leinster Championship fixtures for next year

The fixtures for next year’s Leinster Senior Hurling Championship have been finalised already and the Galway hurlers will start their campaign at home to Carlow on the weekend of April 21st, That will be followed by a home game with Kilkenny, away trips to Wexford and Antrim and a final home game against Dublin.

Leinster SHC fixtures:

Round 1 (April 20/21): Galway v Carlow, Kilkenny v Antrim, Wexford v Dublin

Round 2 (April 27/28): Galway v Kilkenny, Antrim v Wexford, Carlow v Dublin

Round 3 (May 4th): Wexford v Galway, Dublin v Antrim, Carlow v Kilkenny (May 11th)

Round 4 (May 18/19): Antrim v Galway, Carlow v Wexford, Dublin v Kilkenny

Round 5 (May 25th): Kilkenny v Wexford, Galway v Dublin, Antrim v Carlow

Top 2 teams in Leinster SHC final on Saturday, June 8th