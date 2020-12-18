Galway Hurlers In Leinster U20 Final After Win Over Kilkenny

print

The Galway U20 Hurlers are through to the Eirgrid Leinster U20 Hurling Final after a thrilling 0-19 to 1-11 win over Kilkenny at O’Moore Park in Portlaoise.

Galway will face Dublin in the Leinster Final after the Dubs shocked Wexford in the other Semi-Final by 1-19 to 1-10.

Match Report from Niall Canavan

Galway Bay FM match analysst Cyril Donnellan gave his thoughts on Galway’s win to Niall

After the game, Niall spoke to Galway Manager Jeffrey Lynskey

Niall also spoke to Man of the Match John Fleming (Warning – Wind Interference)

The Galway and Kilkenny Line Ups From This Evening’s Eirgrid Leinster U20 Hurling Semi-Final

Scorers for Galway: Donal O’Shea 0-12 (11fs), Conor Flaherty 0-1 (1f), Dylan Shaughnessy 0-1, Sean Neary 0-1, Adrian Prendergast 0-1, Alex Connaire 0-1, Sean McDonagh 0-1, John Fleming 0-1.

Scorers for Kilkenny: Eoin Guilfoyle 1-7 (7fs), Conor Heary 0-2, Eoin Cody 0-1, Ian Byrne 0-1.

GALWAY: Darach Fahy; Oisin Salmon, TJ Brennan, Jason O’Donoghue; Diarmuid Kilcommins, Conor Flaherty, Dylan Shaughnessy; Ian McGlynn, Alex Connaire; Adrian Prendergast, Sean Neary, Conor Walsh; John Fleming, Oisin Flannery, Donal O’Shea.

Subs: Sean McDonagh for Flannery (25), Adam Brett for Prendergast (57), Mark Kennedy for O’Shea (61), Eoin Lawless for Salmon (62), Caimin Killeen for Connaire (65).

KILKENNY: Dean Mason; Shane Staunton, Darragh Corcoran, Darragh O’Keeffe; Martin O’Neill, David Blanchfield, Conor Murphy; Killian Egan, Martin O’Connell; Eoin Cody, Cian Kenny, Conor Heary; Ian Byrne, Stephen Donnelly, Eoin Guilfoyle.

Subs: Jack Morrissey for Byrne (39), James Brennan for Staunton (43), Ciaran Brennan for O’Connell (50), Conor Kelly for Murphy (54), Cian Kinsella for Donnelly (59).

REFEREE: Richie Fitzsimons (Offaly).