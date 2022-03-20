Galway Hurlers end league campaign with win over Clare

Galway’s senior hurlers wrapped up their league campaign with a two point win over Clare at Pearse Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Galway’s 0-25 to 1-20 win is their last game until their Leinster Championship opener against Wexford on the 16th of April.

Match report from Niall Canavan

After the game, Galway selector Richie O’Neill spoke to the media including Niall Canavan

Galway: Eanna Murphy; Jack Grealish, Daithi Burke, Darren Morrissey; Tiernan Killeen, Gearoid McInerney, Padraic Mannion (0-1); Joseph Cooney, Ronan Glennon (0-1); Tom Monaghan (0-2), Conor Cooney (0-12), Cianan Fahy (0-1); Cathal Mannion (0-5), Conor Whelan (0-2), Brian Concannon.

Subs: Fintan Burke for Killeen (46), Shane Ryan for Morrissey (58), Gavin Lee for Concannon (60), Evan Niland (0-1) for Fahy (66), David Burke for Glennon (66).

Clare: Eibhear Quilligan; Mike Gough, Aaron Fitzgerald, Paul Flanagan; Jack Browne, John Conlon, David McInerney; Shane Golden, Jason McCarthy; Cathal Malone (0-1), David Fitzgerald (0-4), Ryan Taylor (0-5); Shane Meehan (0-1), Tony Kelly (1-9), Patrick Crotty.

Subs: Peter Duggan for Crotty (13), Ian Galvin for Crotty (half-time), Duggan for Golden (51), Robin Morrissey for Galvin (57), Rory Hayes for McInerney (63).

Referee: James Owens (Wexford).