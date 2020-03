Galway Hurlers Book Quarter Final Spot

Galway are into the knockout stages of the Allianz National Hurling league after an eight-point over Tipperary.

It ended in Pearse Stadium by 3-21 to 3-13 with the goals coming from Conor Whelan with two and Cathal Mannion.

Match report from Gordon Duane

After the game, Sean Walsh spoke to Galway Manager Shane O’Neill

Sean also spoke to Conor Whelan#

Galway: James Skehill; Darren Morrissey, Gearoid McInerney, Paul Killeen; Padraic Mannion, Shane Cooney, Fintan Burke; Johnny Coen (0-01), Aidan Harte; Cathal Mannion (1-00), Conor Whelan (2-00), Evan Niland (0-14, 0-13f); Conor Cooney (0-01), Jason Flynn (0-01, sideline), Brian Concannon (0-04).

Subs: Sean Loftus for Killeen (25), Adrian Tuohey for S Cooney (45), David Burke for P Mannion (56), Niall Burke for Flynn (56), Kevin Cooney for Concannon (66).

Tipperary: Brian Hogan; Paul Maher, Barry Heffernan, Ronan Maher (0-01); Seamus Kennedy, Padraic Maher (0-01), Alan Flynn; Noel McGrath, Ger Browne; Jason Forde (1-05, 0-02f, 0-02 ’65), Seamus Callanan (0-01), Dillon Quirke (0-01); John McGrath (2-01), John O’Dwyer, Cian Darcy.

Subs: Michael Breen (0-01) for Browne (48), Sean O’Brien for P Maher (48), Paul Flynn for O’Dwyer (57), Dan McCormack for Quirke (59), Jerome Cahill for Darcy (69).

Referee: Johnny Murphy (Limerick).