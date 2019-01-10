Current track
Galway hurlers begin Walsh Cup campaign

Written by on 10 January 2019

The Galway hurlers start their 2019 season this Sunday when they take on Dublin in the Bord na Móna Walsh Cup semi final in Parnell Park (2pm). Galway began life in the Bord na Móna Walsh Cup in 2009 and won their first title the following year when they beat Dublin in the final. A second title for the Tribesmen in 2015 was won against the same opponents, but Galway haven’t claimed pre-season honours in Leinster since then, losing the 2017 final by 2 points to Kilkenny and they even opted out of the competition in 2018 following their All Ireland victory the previous September. Sunday will be the 6th meeting of Galway and Dublin in the Walsh Cup, with Galway winning on the two occasions they met in the final and Dublin winning all three semi final encounters.

2010 –  Bord na Móna Walsh Cup Final – Galway 1-22 Dublin 1-15

2011 –  Bord na Móna Walsh Semi-Final – Dublin 1-20 Galway 3-13

2013 –  Bord na Móna Walsh Semi-Final – Dublin 2-19 Galway 1-21

2015 – Bord na Móna Walsh Cup Final – Galway 1-22 Dublin 1-20

2016 – Bord na Móna Walsh Semi-Final – Dublin 1-28 Galway 1-19

