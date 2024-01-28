Galway Hurlers beaten in Walsh Cup Final – Report and Reaction

Share story:

Galway’s Senior Hurlers hopes of winning the Walsh Cup were dashed comprehensively at Netwatch Cullen Park on Sunday afternoon.

Wexford defeated the Tribesmen by 1-21 to 0-16.

Galway must now turn their attention to the National Hurling League that begins on Saturday at home to Westmeath.

Niall Canavan has the Full Time report.

After the game, Niall and the assembled media spoke to Galway Manager Henry Shefflin.

Match Commentators Sean Walsh and Cyril Farrell go through the game and look ahead to the start of the League on Saturday.