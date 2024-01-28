Galway Bay FM

28 January 2024

~1 minutes read

Galway Hurlers beaten in Walsh Cup Final – Report and Reaction

Share story:
Galway Hurlers beaten in Walsh Cup Final – Report and Reaction

Galway’s Senior Hurlers hopes of winning the Walsh Cup were dashed comprehensively at Netwatch Cullen Park on Sunday afternoon.

Wexford defeated the Tribesmen by 1-21 to 0-16.

Galway must now turn their attention to the National Hurling League that begins on Saturday at home to Westmeath.

Niall Canavan has the Full Time report.

After the game, Niall and the assembled media spoke to Galway Manager Henry Shefflin.

Match Commentators Sean Walsh and Cyril Farrell go through the game and look ahead to the start of the League on Saturday.

 

Share story:

Defeat for Galway on opening weekend of Allianz National Football League - Report and Reaction

There was disappointment for Galway on the opening weekend of the Allianz National Football League. Padraig Joyce’s side were beaten in their openin...

Galway Bay FM Six Nations Preview

This Friday, the 2024 Six Nations begins with the meeting of Ireland and France in Marseille and Irish fans will be hoping for a repeat of last year that ...

Galwegians retain AIL Plate

There were joyous scenes at Dundalk RFC where Galwegians reversed last week’s result against Cooke to retain the All-Ireland Plate. After the game, Will...

Glenamaddy brace sees them advance

FAI Schools John Murphy Senior ‘B’ National Cup Semi-Final (Under 19, Small Schools) Glenammady Community School 2-0 Coláiste Ailigh, Leitir Ceanainn...