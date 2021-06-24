Galway Hurlers beaten in 2020 Leinster U20 Final – Commentary and Reaction

print

It wasn’t to be for the Galway U20 Hurlers last night when losing out by two points to a determined Dublin in the 2020 Leinster Final played in Tullamore. A man of the match performance from Whitehall’s Lee Gannon helped them to a 1-20 to 1-18.

Here is the full commentary of the game with Niall Canavan and Micheal Donoghue

The match report by Niall Canavan

After the game, Niall spoke to Galway manager Jeffrey Lynskey

Finally, Niall got the thoughts of our match analysist Micheal Donoghue

