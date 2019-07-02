Galway Hospice To Benefit From Friday Night’s Corinthians TAG Fancy Dress

The Corinthians Volkswagen TAG is now synonymous with summer in Galway in both the sporting and social sense and over the past number of years has built itself into the largest of its kind in the country with over 1500 players participating from the competitive to the social.

Part of that success is undoubtedly down to the ever popular Fancy Dress event that usually signifies the midway point in the competition with the money raised going to some very deserving causes and organisations to help in some small way towards the running and everyday costs of said organisations.

This year’s Corinthians TAG Fancy Dress Night will be held on Friday night next with all funds raised by this year’s event going to Galway Hospice.

The Hospice has been at the heart of the Galway community since the mid-1980s, and since then, Galway Hospice has gone from strength to strength providing Specialist Palliative Care services to adults and children with cancer and other life-limiting illnesses. The ethos at Galway Hospice is to maximise quality of life for those living with life-limiting illnesses in a homely environment, chosen by the patient and their families.

One such initiative has been, and continues to be, led by Renmore man and local volunteer Pat O’Connell’s who has come up with the ‘Project Minibus’ Initiative. This aims to raise funds to buy a new minibus for the Hospice. This specially adapted minibus will assist with transport for patients with restricted mobility.

Galway Hospice collects patients from as far out as Ballinasloe and Oughterard each week and brings them to the day-care facility in Renmore, so that they can avail of the services provided there, including medical review, physiotherapy, art therapy, aromatherapy, nursing, social work and pastoral care support.

“With an increase in demand for our services, a new mini bus is a much needed resource,” explained Charlene Hurley, Director of Fundraising & Communications at Galway Hospice.

“Our transport is so important for all of our services but most importantly for our Day Care Service. As not all patients require a 24-hour programme of nursing care, but for those whose lifestyle is affected by progressive illness, a visit to the Day Care Unit can bring enjoyment, a period of respite and improved quality of life. It also provides a much needed break for family carers.”

“The day care service is key to supporting patients remain at home while living with a life limiting illness, without it many more would require either nursing home or hospital care which would place and additional burden on the already overstretched acute services in the Galway Region,” she added.

“Galway Hospice must raise €6,000 each day to provide its essential services and we could not do this without the generous support of the people of Galway. We are delighted to partner with Corinthians Tag Rugby for their ever-popular Fancy Dress event, which has become a highlight of the summer social calendar in Galway. We look forward to seeing all the wonderful costumes on the night!”

Venue manager for the Corinthians TAG is Dave Grealish. He said, “We at Galway Corinthians RFC and The Corinthians TAG are delighted to support Pat O’Connell in his efforts to raise funds to purchase a mini bus for the Galway Hospice. This is a charity that has helped many people in their time of need since its foundation and their unselfish work has touched most people’s families in the West of Ireland.”

Dave added “There are many people throughout the city and county who have been touched on a personal level or have had family affected. The ability to be able to travel in comfort from wherever they are in the city and county can bring great ease to their loved ones and the purchase of a mini bus will go in some small way towards helping all involved”.

“Those involved in TAG in Corinthians have always strived to raise as much money as possible and I am sure that this year they will make an even bigger and better effort to match and hopefully surpass previous totals which at times have gone close to €10,000. The generosity of the Corinthians TAG community and the support of all at Corinthians RFC are legendary and with that help, we are hopeful that we can cross that finish line and support what is a wonderful organisation” Dave concluded.

There are several ways to donate on the night. Players will be able to donate through their teams or for those not playing they can donate through the bucket collections that will be placed around the ground. There is also a way to donate online through their idonate page or through the Galway Hospice website.

While the emphasis of the Fancy Dress has always been on the fun side of TAG, there are still games to be played with the first games that Friday night getting underway at 6.40. The teams will then get into their outfits with the judging taking place after the last round of games.

A crack squad of judges have been appointed to choose a winner with two Connacht Legends confirmed but their identities will not be revealed until the night.

Pictured at the announcement of Galway Hospice as the chosen charity for the 2019 Corinthians TAG Fancy Dress. (L-R) Dave Grealish, Venue Manager Corinthians TAG, Mr Tom McDonagh, President Galway Corinthians RFC, Lorraine Gallagher, Fundraising Campaigns & Marketing Officer, Galway Hospice Foundation, Pat O’Donnell, Fundraiser and Galway Hospice Volunteer, Mr Peter Keane, Chairman Galway Corinthians RFC.