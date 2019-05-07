Galway Honours Its Special Olympic Athletes And Coaches

The iconic and historic surroundings of the Meyrick Hotel in Galway played host to a special reception hosted by Mayor of Galway Niall McNeilis for Galway’s six athletes and four coaches who performed with so much honour, distinction and success at the Special Olympics in Abu Dhabi.

Michelle O’Keane, Simon Lowry, Áine McDermott, Emma Barrett, Matthew Brennan and Katie Dillon were honoured as well as Coaches Gina Naughton, Evelyn Bohan, Michael Spellman and Angela Griffin and were presented with special plaques by Mayor McNeilis and Deputy Mayor Donal Lyons. Others to speak were Director of Special Olympics Connacht Myra Merrick and Jason Craughwell of Galway Sports Partnership.

John Mulligan was there and he first spoke to Mayor Of Galway City Cllr Niall McNeilis…

Myra Merrick was next to speak to John and they started by going back to the launch of Team Connacht which took place a year ago in the indoor arena of athlone IT.E

Two of the coaches that were honoured were Gina Naughton and Evelyn Bohan. They were next to speak to John.

Finally, we hear from one of the athletes who took part in the games in Katie Dillon.

The Galway Athletes and Coaches pictured with Mayor Niall McNeilis, Deputy Mayor Donal Lyons and our own John Mulligan at the Mayor’s reception held in the Meryick Hotel in Galway.