Galway handballers prevail in Aon Bhalla Inis Mór

Last weekend, Inis Mór handball club hosted their annual Aon Bhalla Inis Mór tournament. This one wall competition has proven to be popular among players and supporters. With over 250 games taking place this week, this event was another successful one. The Men’s Open saw Ben Devlin from Louth defeat Wexford’s Galen Riordan in the final. There was strong Galway interest in this event as home player Peter Donohue reached the semi final after beating number one seed James Prentice in the quarter finals. Abbeyknockmoy’s Jamie Kelly was beaten by eventual champion Devlin in the second semi final.

Mikey Kelly (far right) beat Conor Hession (far left) in the Boys U15 tournament.

In the Women’s Open Ciara Mahon was victorious for the second year running after beating Cuileann Burke of Mayo in the final. Burke defeated Galway handballer Ashling Mullen in the semi final stage.

There was Galway success in this tournament with Mikey Kelly claiming the Boys U15 title. The Abbeyknockmoy handballer beat prevailed in what was an all Galway showpiece event. Annaghdown’s Conor Hession finished runner up as Kelly responded from his defeat in the Junior Nationals final. Seamus O Conghaile won the Men’s B title while Gavin Kelly claimed victory in the U13 tournament. Bertie O Donnchadh won the Boys U11 tournament as Niamh Ní Ghionnáin won the Girls U9 event. Linda Seoighe, Ryan O Tuathail, Emma Kinane, Conor Hession and Ava Sweeney were among the runners up.

Ava Sweeney (left) finished as runner up in the Girls U13 final.

Overall it was another successful hosting of the tournament with Annaghdown Handball club hosting their One Wall tournament this weekend.

Ella Sweeney reached the final of the Girls U11 competition.

Results

Men’s Open

Ben Devlin (Lú) dft Galen Riordan (Loch Gorman

Women’s Open

Ciara Mahon (CC) dft Cuileann Burke (MaighEo)

Men’s B

Seamús O Conghaile dft Paul Ó Conghaile

Men’s C

Anthony Fitzgerald dft Niall Delany

Masters

Barrie McCoy dft Billy Caddell

Women’s C

Michelle McCoy dft Linda Seoighe

Boys U17

Mark Doyle dft Ryan O Tuathail

Boys U15

Mikey Kelly dft Conor Hession

Girls U15

Clodagh Munroe dft Emma Kinane

Boys U13

Gavin Kelly dft Shea Munroe

Girls U13

Cleonna Ní Dhuileáin dft Ava Sweeney

Girls U11

Tamia Kelly dft Ella Sweeney

Boys U11

Bertie O Donnchadh dft Eoin O Dioráin

Boys U9

Mark McCoy dft Adam Hanley

Girls U9

Niamh Ní Ghionnáin dft Maeve Ní Dhonnchadh