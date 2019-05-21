Galway handballers prevail in Aon Bhalla Inis Mór

Last weekend, Inis Mór handball club hosted their annual Aon Bhalla Inis Mór tournament. This one wall competition has proven to be popular among players and supporters. With over 250 games taking place this week, this event was another successful one. The Men’s Open saw Ben Devlin from Louth defeat Wexford’s Galen Riordan in the final. There was strong Galway interest in this event as home player Peter Donohue reached the semi final after beating number one seed James Prentice in the quarter finals. Abbeyknockmoy’s Jamie Kelly was beaten by eventual champion Devlin in the second semi final.
In the Women’s Open Ciara Mahon was victorious for the second year running after beating Cuileann Burke of Mayo in the final. Burke defeated Galway handballer Ashling Mullen in the semi final stage.
There was Galway success in this tournament with Mikey Kelly claiming the Boys U15 title. The Abbeyknockmoy handballer beat prevailed in what was an all Galway showpiece event. Annaghdown’s Conor Hession finished runner up as Kelly responded from his defeat in the Junior Nationals final. Seamus O Conghaile won the Men’s B title while Gavin Kelly claimed victory in the U13 tournament. Bertie O Donnchadh won the Boys U11 tournament as Niamh Ní Ghionnáin won the Girls U9 event. Linda Seoighe, Ryan O Tuathail, Emma Kinane, Conor Hession and Ava Sweeney were among the runners up.
Overall it was another successful hosting of the tournament with Annaghdown Handball club hosting their One Wall tournament this weekend.
Results
Men’s Open
Ben Devlin (Lú) dft Galen Riordan (Loch Gorman
Women’s Open
Ciara Mahon (CC) dft Cuileann Burke (MaighEo)
Men’s B
Seamús O Conghaile dft Paul Ó Conghaile
Men’s C
Anthony Fitzgerald dft Niall Delany
Masters
Barrie McCoy dft Billy Caddell
Women’s C
Michelle McCoy dft Linda Seoighe
Boys U17
Mark Doyle dft Ryan O Tuathail
Boys U15
Mikey Kelly dft Conor Hession
Girls U15
Clodagh Munroe dft Emma Kinane
Boys U13
Gavin Kelly dft Shea Munroe
Girls U13
Cleonna Ní Dhuileáin dft Ava Sweeney
Girls U11
Tamia Kelly dft Ella Sweeney
Boys U11
Bertie O Donnchadh dft Eoin O Dioráin
Boys U9
Mark McCoy dft Adam Hanley
Girls U9
Niamh Ní Ghionnáin dft Maeve Ní Dhonnchadh