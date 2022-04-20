Galway Handballers out to make history this weekend

Four Galway pairs are aiming for All-Ireland Glory this weekend in Kingscourt Co Cavan in the All-Ireland Doubles Finals with three finals on Saturday and one on Sunday.

On Saturday, Conor Noone and Seamus Conneely face Limerick’s Shane Murphy and Evan Murphy in the All-Ireland Junior Final at 10am while at 1, Morgan Darcy and John Keleghan take on Cork’s Chris Hurley and Pat O’Brien in the Over 70’s final. Then at 4.30, Martin and Diarmuid Mulkerrins will bid to become the first Galway Doubles partnership since Eamon Rabbitte of Loughrea and Paddy Delaney, Ballinasloe in 1985 to win the All-Ireland 40×20 doubles title when they face Brian Carroll and Gary McConnell from Meath.

Finally on Sunday, Diarmuid Mulkerrins will look to win his second All-Ireland doubles title in two days when he teams up with Cian O’Conghaille in the Intermediate Final against Cork’s David Walsh and Tadgh O’Neill. That final gets underway at 12.30.