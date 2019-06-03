Galway Handballers Enjoy Success In Mount Talbot Tournament

Martin Mulkerrins (left) was defeated by Sean Kerr. In the middle is Senior Ladies winner Martina McMahon.

Mount Talbot hosted their ninth annual One Wall Tournament as handballers descended on Roscommon for a busy weekend of action. With over 150 games played across the competition in Mount Talbot and the Mattie McDonagh centre, Galway players were among those competing for medals. Martin Mulkerrins reached the final of the Men’s Open where he faced Sean Kerr. The Tyrone man started the match strongly as he powered 5-0 ahead as he frequently landed over head shots into the corners of the court. Mulkerrins struggled to gain momentum, especially on his serve. He was able to target Kerr’s left hand which helped to level the game at 5-5. The Moycullen man fell behind once more before he gained the lead for the first time at eight points to seven. Mulkerrins went 12-11 clear and within three points of claiming the opening game. The Breacach player regained the serve and produced some excellent serves and right-hand kills to claim the opening game 15-12.

Kerr lead the second game 3-2 as he served deep to Mulkerrins’ stronger right hand. He stretched that advantage to four points as the Tyrone man began to create opportunities for kill shots. His Galway opponent maintained his composure throughout and levelled the game at 6-6 with some excellent right hand kill shots. Mulkerrins, who beat Mayo’s Vinny Moran in the semi-final, powered 10-6 in front before Kerr reduced the deficit to 11-9. Mulkerrins called a timeout but it did not stop his opponent’s momentum as the pair were level at 11-11. Ker claimed the next two aces as a Mulkerrins miss and an excellent serve saw him move two points away from victory. The All-Ireland 40×20 senior doubles finalist was determined to bring this match to a tiebreaker as a right hand kill shot reduced the deficit but Kerr managed to regain the serve. A right hand kill and a long ball by Mulkerrins gave the Tyrone native a deserved victory. The match finished 15-12, 15-12.

Martin Mulkerrins in action against Sean Kerr.

There was success for Galway in various age groups with Jack Ó Conghaile winning the Boys U10 tournament, James Garvey claiming the U11 Boys Plate tournament while Feidhlim Ó Diollúin won the U14 Plate title. Clíona Ní Chonghaile finished runner up in the Girls U15 tournament. Annaghdown’s Ella Sweeney won the Girls U12 Plate competition while Ava Sweeney claimed the Girls U15 Plate. It was an all Micheál Breathnachs final in the U17 Plate competition as Dara Ó Laoire defeated Cathal Ó Laoire. Graham Casburn finished runner up in the Men’s Masters Tournament while Mike Dillon won the Plate competition in the same age grade as he beat Gerry Ó Fátharta in the final. Overall it was a successful weekend for Galway handballers as preparations continue for the Wall ball Nationals at the start of July.

Micheál Breathnachs’ Mike Dillon and Gerry Ó Fatharta competed in the Men’s Masters Plate Final.

Moycullen Club One Wall Tournament Results:

Junior Primary Schools Boys Cup

Winner Aaron O’Donnell, Runner up Ryan Beatty

Junior Primary Boys Plate

Winner Lucas Lydon, Runner Up: Adam Hanley

Junior Primary School Girls Cup

Winner Sophie Golden, Runner up Aoibhinn Leonard;

Junior Primary Schools Girls Plate

Winner Stephanie Golden, Runner Up: Ciara Ní Raghallaigh

Senior Primary Girls Cup

Winner Cara Hanley, Runner Up: Stephanie Walsh

Senior Primary Girls Plate

Winner Ella Darcy Devine, Runner Up: Orla Cunningham.

Secondary School Girls Cup

Winner Olivia King, Runner Up: Anna McLoughlin.

Secondary School Girls Plate

Winner Martha Kyne, Runner Up: Irene Kyne

Senior Primary Schools Cup

Winner Ben Magee, Runner up: Mark Gillespie

Senior Primary Schools Plate

Winner Charlie Cox, Runner Up: Colm Davoren.

Secondary Schools Boys Cup

Winner Padraic McNeela, Runner up: Liam Davoren

Secondary Schools Boys Plate

Winner Ewan Hynes Runner Up: Mark Kearns

Men’s Doubles Cup

Winners Jack McNeela /Jake Fahy, Runners up James Dempsey/ David Donohue

Ladies Cup

Winner Nicola Darcy, Runner up Nuala McDonagh

Ladies Plate

Winner Caroline Darcy, Runner up Lorraine Faherty