Galway Handball Roundup

Galway players receive Connacht Handball Awards

Connacht’s finest handballers were honoured in Claremorris on Saturday night in what was a successful night for Galway Handball. Martin Mulkerrins was named Connacht Men’s Player of the Year for 2018 after becoming the first ever Galway man to win the senior 40×20 All Ireland Championship. He also captained Team Ireland at the World Championships in Minnesota where he reached the 40×20 final, losing out in two tight games to Killian Carroll.

Diarmuid Mulkerrins received the Young Male Player Award after a stellar 2018. He became the first Galway handballer to win the 60×30 in the 52 year history of the competition. The Moycullen man also competed in the World Handball Championships where he won a silver medal.

Niamh Heffernan claimed U17 glory at the 40×20 Irish World Trials/Junior Nationals. The Claregalway woman won two golds and a silver medal at the World Handball Championships. She reached the final of the 60×30 singles championship this year also.

Inis Mór won the Connacht Club of the Year and will go forward to represent the province in the National All Star Awards.

MALE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Martin Mulkerrins, Moycullen

YOUNG MALE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Diarmuid Mulkerrins, Moycullen

YOUNG FEMALE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Niamh Heffernan, Claregalway

CLUB OF THE YEAR: Inis Mór

Congratulations to each player and to Inis Mór on capturing the Club of the Year.

All the award winners will also go on to represent Connacht at the National All-Star awards on Saturday February 2nd.

John Gaffney Memorial Tournament

Martin Mulkerrins suffered a surprise defeat in the quarter final of the John Gaffney Memorial Tournament. The Moycullen man was beaten by Dublin’s Eoin Kennedy on a final score of 6-15 15-12 11-7.

Mulkerrins had earlier defeated Michael Hedigan but his defeat and the fact that Clare’s Diarmuid Nash won the tournament helped the Clare man to reclaim the 40×20 number one ranking.

Diarmuid Mulkerrins was defeated in the first round by Kilkenny’s Peter Funchion.