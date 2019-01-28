Galway Handball Roundup

County Championships

Last weekend saw county finals played across the county with an exceptional level of handball on show. On Saturday, four finals took place in Salthill, with the stand out game being played between Seamus Conneely and Conor Noone. The two Moycullen man battled it out for over two hours before Conneely battled his way to a hard-earned victory.

On Sunday, there were 6 finals up for decision with Diarmuid Mulkerrins becoming U21 county champion and Mike Dillon winning the Junior C category after a tight contest with Kieran Forde.

Twelve players became county champions in what was an action-packed weekend of handball throughout Galway.

Saturday 25th January at Salthill

Ladies Junior: Eimear Ní Bhiadha (Micheal Breathnach) v Ashling Mullen (Inis Mór) 21-7 21-13

Junior B: John Lalor (Salthill) v Naoise Ó Flatharta (Inis Oírr) 21-8, 21-4

Minor: Jason Ó Tuathail (Inis Mór) v Eimhin Ó Diollúin (Micheal Breathnach) 21-9, 21-12

Junior: Seamus Conneely (Moycullen) v Conor Noone (Moycullen) 19-21, 21-18, 21-19

Over 70: Morgan Darcy (Moycullen) walkover against John Keleghan (Moycullen)

Sunday 26th January at Claregalway

Masters B Eoin O’Conghaile (Inis Oírr) v Joe O’Connell (Claregalway) 21-13, 12-21, 11-21

Silver Masters B: Kieran Hanley (Williamstown) v Graham Casburn (Moycullen) 21-8, 21-16

Over 35A: Ollie Conway (Williamstown) v Pat Conway (Williamstown) 21-13, 6-21, 21-6

U21: Peter Donohue (Inis Mór) v Diarmuid Mulkerrins (Moycullen) 5-21, 11-21

Junior C: Mike Dillon (Micheal Breathnach) v Kieran Forde (Annaghdown) 21-17, 18-21, 21-12

Ladies Junior C: Sandra Gunning (Claregalway) v Kelly Curran (Annaghdown) 7-21, 14-21.

Results Connacht A 40 X 20 Colleges:

Semi Finals

Boys Junior Doubles: Cormac Finn & Donal Mitchell (CM. Ballymote) dft Cathal Ó Laoire & Yann Ó Máille (CCM An Spidéal) 15-5, 15-1.

Boys Junior Singles: Mikey Kelly (Clarin College) dft Ciaran McMorrow (Drumshambo) 15-7, 15-1.

Finals:

Boys 1stYear: Rory Carthy (Roscommon CBS) dft Feidhlim Ó Diolluin (CCM An Spidéal) 15-4, 15-3.

Boys Junior Singles: Mikey Kelly (Clarin College) dft Philip Halliday (Roscommon CBS).

Boys Intermediate Singles: Jason Ó Tuathail (Colaiste Einne Inis Mór) dft Lorcan Conlon (Moyne College) 1-15, 15-6, 15-6.

Boys Intermediate Doubles: Michael Gilmartin & Eoin Fox (St Muirdeachs Ballina) dft Ryan Ó Tuathail & Jack O’Reilly (Coláiste Éinne Inis Mór) 15-13, 15-4.

Senior Singles: Alan Masterson (Rice College Westport) dft Eimhín Ó Diolluin (CCM an Spideal).

Girls Junior Singles: Emma Kinnane (HRC Mountbellew) dft Carragh Kennedy (Ross C.C) 15-4, 15-9.

Girls Junior Doubles: Sky Ní Mhaille & Eadaoin Nic Dhonnacha (CCM an Spidéal).

Gael Linn

Well done to Annaghdown and Moycullen who competed in the National Gael Linn in Cork last weekend. The two clubs qualified to be Connacht’s representatives alongside 6 other clubs. The tournament is a competition for U13 boys and girls with two games of singles and a game of mixed doubles. Annaghdown reached the final of the Solas section after losing their first-round game while Moycullen were defeated at the semi-final stage of the same competition.