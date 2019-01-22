Galway Handball Roundup

Players One Game Away from County Titles

This weekend sees the County Championship finals taking place across Galway.

There are 14 finals down for decision with Diarmuid Mulkerrins facing Peter Donoghue in the U21 final in what will be an intriguing final.

In the Junior Singles final Seamus Conneely and Conor Noone will be competing against each other. The Moycullen men competed together in the Curraghboy Doubles Tournament a few weeks ago but now they will go head to head in the County Final.

Eimhin O Diolluin and Jason O’Toole will meet in the minor singles final. The pair faced off in the Wallball Nationals last year. They finished level that day at 16 points apiece before a tiebreak was needed to separate them. Another close encounter is in store this weekend.

Wednesday 23rd January Venue: Claregalway

Over 35B Final: Pat Murphy (Annaghdown) v Eric O’Brien (Claregalway) @ 9pm

Saturday 25th January 2019 Venue: Salthill

Junior B Singles: John Lalor (Salthill) v Naoise Ó Flatharta (Inis Oírr) 12pm

Ladies Junior Singles: Eimear Ní Bhiadha (Micheal Breathnach) v Ashling Mullen (Inis Mór) Salthill 1pm

Minor Singles: Jason Ó Tuathail (Inis Mór) v Eimhin Ó Diollúin (Micheal Breathnach) 2pm

Junior Singles: Seamus Conneely (Moycullen) v Conor Noone (Moycullen) 3pm

Emerald Masters A: Eamon Conneely (Moycullen) v William Corcoran (Salthill) Salthill 4pm

Diamond Masters A Martin Conneely (Moycullen) v Jimmy Connaughton (Williamstown) 5pm

Over 70 Morgan Darcy (Moycullen) v John Keleghan (Moycullen) 6pm

Sunday 26th January 2019 Venue: Claregalway

Masters B: Eoin O’Conghaile (Inis Oírr) v Joe O’Connell (Claregalway) 11am

Silver Masters B Kieran Hanley (Williamstown) v Graham Casburn (Moycullen) 12pm

Over 35A Ollie Conway (Williamstown) v Pat Conway (Williamstown) 1pm

U21 Peter Donohue (Inis Mór) v Diarmuid Mulkerrins (Moycullen) 2pm

Junior C Mike Dillon (Micheal Breathnach) v Kieran Forde (Annaghdown) 3pm

Ladies Junior C Sandra Gunning (Claregalway) v Kelly Curran (Annaghdown) Claregalway, 4pm

County Championship Semi-Final Results

Junior Semi Final: Brendan McDonagh (Salthill) v Seamus Conneely (Moycullen)

8-21, 21-20, 9-21

Junior Semi Final: Nevan McCartin (Salthill) v Conor Noone(Moycullen)

13-21, 16-21

Minor Semi Final: Eimhin Ó Diollúin (Micheál Breathnach) v Oran Fahy (Moycullen)

21-3, 21-9

Junior C Semi Final: Mike Dillon (Micheal Breathnach) v Seamus Heffernan (Salthill)

21-11, 21-8

Junior C Semi Final: Kieran Forde (Annaghdown) v Oisin O’Ceallaigh (Micheal Breathnachs)

21-15, 21-15

O70 Semi Final: Morgan Darcy (Moycullen) dft Bert Keleghan (Moycullen)

O70 Semi Final: John Keleghan (Moycullen) dft Michael O’Malley (Moycullen)

Junior B Semi Final: John Lalor (Salthill) v Damien Fitzpatrick (Loughrea)

21-13, 21-17

Junior B Semi Final: Jack McNeela (Moycullen) v Naoise Ó Flatharta (Inis Oírr)

12-21, 21-8, 10-21

U21 Semi Final: Oisín Ó Cualáin (Micheal Breathnach) v Diarmuid Mulkerrins (Moycullen)

11-21, 10-21

Silver Masters B Semi Final: Kieran Hanley (Williamstown) v Mairtín Ó Coisteala (Inis Oírr)

21-15, 21-6

Silver Masters B Semi Final: Graham Casburn (Moycullen) v Keith Donnellan (Abbeyknockmoy)

21-17, 21-13

40×20 Second Level Colleges Results

Boys

1st Year Singles:

Winner: Feidhlim Ó Diollúin C.C.M. an Spidéal. Runner Up Brian Walsh, Pres Headford

1st Year Doubles:

Cristopher Hanley & Ethan Kyne, St Marys w/o

Boys Junior Singles:

Mikey Kelly, Clarin College. Runner Up Jack Ó Domhnaill, Coláiste Ghobnait InisOirr

Boys Junior Doubles:

Cathal Ó Laoire & Yann Ó Máille, C.C.M. an Spideal. Runner Up Sean Stafford & Mark Kearns, St Marys

Boys Intermediate Singles

Jason Ó Tuathail Coláiste Éinne Inis Mor, Runner up Cathal Curran Coláiste Baile Clár

Boys Intermediate Doubles

Ryan Ó Tuathail & Jack Ó Reilly Coláiste Éinne Inis Mor, Runner Up Eoin Ó Muineacháin & Robert McMahon

Boys Senior Singles:

Eimhin Ó Diollúin CCM An Spideal, Runner Up: Niall Ó Dúlláine Coláiste Éinne Inis Mor

Girls

1st year Singles:

Cliona Ní Chonghaile C. Cholmcille, Runner Up Grace NíAinlí CCM an Spideal

1st year Doubles:

Katie Ní Dhonnchadha & Cliona Ní Dhiollúin, Coláiste N. Éinne Inis Mor (Only Entry)

Junior Singles:

Emma Kinnane, H.R.C Mount Bellow. Runner Up Sadhbh Ní Fhlaithearta, Coláiste na Coirbe

Junior Doubles:

Sky Ni Mhaille & Eadaoin Níc Dhonnacha CCM an Spideal Runner Up Niamh Burke & Isobel Griffin HRC

Senior Singles:

Aoife Nic Dhonnacha, CCM an Spideal. Runner Up Orla Whyte H.R.C Mountbellew

Senior Doubles:

Aoife Nic Giolla Dé & Colleen Judge, Coláiste N. Éinne Inis Mor Only Entry