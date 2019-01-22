Galway Handball Roundup
Written by Sport GBFM on 22 January 2019
Players One Game Away from County Titles
This weekend sees the County Championship finals taking place across Galway.
There are 14 finals down for decision with Diarmuid Mulkerrins facing Peter Donoghue in the U21 final in what will be an intriguing final.
In the Junior Singles final Seamus Conneely and Conor Noone will be competing against each other. The Moycullen men competed together in the Curraghboy Doubles Tournament a few weeks ago but now they will go head to head in the County Final.
Eimhin O Diolluin and Jason O’Toole will meet in the minor singles final. The pair faced off in the Wallball Nationals last year. They finished level that day at 16 points apiece before a tiebreak was needed to separate them. Another close encounter is in store this weekend.
Wednesday 23rd January Venue: Claregalway
Over 35B Final: Pat Murphy (Annaghdown) v Eric O’Brien (Claregalway) @ 9pm
Saturday 25th January 2019 Venue: Salthill
Junior B Singles: John Lalor (Salthill) v Naoise Ó Flatharta (Inis Oírr) 12pm
Ladies Junior Singles: Eimear Ní Bhiadha (Micheal Breathnach) v Ashling Mullen (Inis Mór) Salthill 1pm
Minor Singles: Jason Ó Tuathail (Inis Mór) v Eimhin Ó Diollúin (Micheal Breathnach) 2pm
Junior Singles: Seamus Conneely (Moycullen) v Conor Noone (Moycullen) 3pm
Emerald Masters A: Eamon Conneely (Moycullen) v William Corcoran (Salthill) Salthill 4pm
Diamond Masters A Martin Conneely (Moycullen) v Jimmy Connaughton (Williamstown) 5pm
Over 70 Morgan Darcy (Moycullen) v John Keleghan (Moycullen) 6pm
Sunday 26th January 2019 Venue: Claregalway
Masters B: Eoin O’Conghaile (Inis Oírr) v Joe O’Connell (Claregalway) 11am
Silver Masters B Kieran Hanley (Williamstown) v Graham Casburn (Moycullen) 12pm
Over 35A Ollie Conway (Williamstown) v Pat Conway (Williamstown) 1pm
U21 Peter Donohue (Inis Mór) v Diarmuid Mulkerrins (Moycullen) 2pm
Junior C Mike Dillon (Micheal Breathnach) v Kieran Forde (Annaghdown) 3pm
Ladies Junior C Sandra Gunning (Claregalway) v Kelly Curran (Annaghdown) Claregalway, 4pm
County Championship Semi-Final Results
Junior Semi Final: Brendan McDonagh (Salthill) v Seamus Conneely (Moycullen)
8-21, 21-20, 9-21
Junior Semi Final: Nevan McCartin (Salthill) v Conor Noone(Moycullen)
13-21, 16-21
Minor Semi Final: Eimhin Ó Diollúin (Micheál Breathnach) v Oran Fahy (Moycullen)
21-3, 21-9
Junior C Semi Final: Mike Dillon (Micheal Breathnach) v Seamus Heffernan (Salthill)
21-11, 21-8
Junior C Semi Final: Kieran Forde (Annaghdown) v Oisin O’Ceallaigh (Micheal Breathnachs)
21-15, 21-15
O70 Semi Final: Morgan Darcy (Moycullen) dft Bert Keleghan (Moycullen)
O70 Semi Final: John Keleghan (Moycullen) dft Michael O’Malley (Moycullen)
Junior B Semi Final: John Lalor (Salthill) v Damien Fitzpatrick (Loughrea)
21-13, 21-17
Junior B Semi Final: Jack McNeela (Moycullen) v Naoise Ó Flatharta (Inis Oírr)
12-21, 21-8, 10-21
U21 Semi Final: Oisín Ó Cualáin (Micheal Breathnach) v Diarmuid Mulkerrins (Moycullen)
11-21, 10-21
Silver Masters B Semi Final: Kieran Hanley (Williamstown) v Mairtín Ó Coisteala (Inis Oírr)
21-15, 21-6
Silver Masters B Semi Final: Graham Casburn (Moycullen) v Keith Donnellan (Abbeyknockmoy)
21-17, 21-13
40×20 Second Level Colleges Results
Boys
1st Year Singles:
Winner: Feidhlim Ó Diollúin C.C.M. an Spidéal. Runner Up Brian Walsh, Pres Headford
1st Year Doubles:
Cristopher Hanley & Ethan Kyne, St Marys w/o
Boys Junior Singles:
Mikey Kelly, Clarin College. Runner Up Jack Ó Domhnaill, Coláiste Ghobnait InisOirr
Boys Junior Doubles:
Cathal Ó Laoire & Yann Ó Máille, C.C.M. an Spideal. Runner Up Sean Stafford & Mark Kearns, St Marys
Boys Intermediate Singles
Jason Ó Tuathail Coláiste Éinne Inis Mor, Runner up Cathal Curran Coláiste Baile Clár
Boys Intermediate Doubles
Ryan Ó Tuathail & Jack Ó Reilly Coláiste Éinne Inis Mor, Runner Up Eoin Ó Muineacháin & Robert McMahon
Boys Senior Singles:
Eimhin Ó Diollúin CCM An Spideal, Runner Up: Niall Ó Dúlláine Coláiste Éinne Inis Mor
Girls
1st year Singles:
Cliona Ní Chonghaile C. Cholmcille, Runner Up Grace NíAinlí CCM an Spideal
1st year Doubles:
Katie Ní Dhonnchadha & Cliona Ní Dhiollúin, Coláiste N. Éinne Inis Mor (Only Entry)
Junior Singles:
Emma Kinnane, H.R.C Mount Bellow. Runner Up Sadhbh Ní Fhlaithearta, Coláiste na Coirbe
Junior Doubles:
Sky Ni Mhaille & Eadaoin Níc Dhonnacha CCM an Spideal Runner Up Niamh Burke & Isobel Griffin HRC
Senior Singles:
Aoife Nic Dhonnacha, CCM an Spideal. Runner Up Orla Whyte H.R.C Mountbellew
Senior Doubles:
Aoife Nic Giolla Dé & Colleen Judge, Coláiste N. Éinne Inis Mor Only Entry