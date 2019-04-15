GAlway Handball Round Up

Mulkerrins Brothers Through to Al-Ireland Final

Martin and Diarmuid Mulkerrins progressed to the All-Ireland 4-Wall doubles final after a tiebreak victory in their All-Ireland semi final against Daniel Relihan and Michael Hedigan. The Moycullen pairing are in their first doubles final together after a tight battle against their Cork opponents.

The first game was a tight affair with the Galway pairing going 8-5 ahead before the Cork men scored seven aces in a row to lead 12-8. The Mulkerrins’ called a timeout and this helped them regain the momentum as they claimed six aces in a row to lead 14-12. Older brother Martin struck some excellent shots in the back of the court to allow his brother Diarmuid opportunities at front wall kill shots, which he duly took.

The Liscarroll club men refused to lie down and reclaimed a 19-16 lead. The Galway pairing won the next three points to level the game for the seventh time at 19 points apiece. A Diarmuid Mulkerrins kill shot off an excellent serve pushed the Galway pair 20-19 ahead and one point away from the opening game. Martin Mulkerrins struck an unreturned serve to give the Moycullen man the advantage.

The underdogs responded to losing the opening game by establishing a commanding 10-0 lead. The Cork men managed to pin their opponents back in the court with some excellent serving and roof shots. The Mulkerrins brothers reduced the deficit to 15-8 but it was as close as they got as their opponents closed out the second game to force a tiebreaker.

Relihan and Hedigan went 3-0 ahead before the Galway pairing struck eleven unanswered points to take a three-point lead. Martin was able to dictate the play from the back of the court as he frequently pinned Hedigan back in the court and forced errors from the Cork man. The Mulkerrins brothers went 16-6 ahead as they began to read their opponents serves and force them back in the court. They won four of the next six aces to lead 20-8. They served it out at the second time of asking to win on a final score line of 21-19 8-21 21-8.

The Moycullen men now face the reigning champions Diarmuid Nash and Colin Crehan in the final in two weeks time.

All-Ireland Doubles Semi Finals

Emerald Masters B Doubles

Pierce Lalor/Brendan McNeela (Galway) beat Tony Currie/Philip O’Neill (Antrim) 14-21 21-18 21-20

Over 70 Doubles

Morgan Darcy/John Kelehan (Galway) beat Richard Murphy/Seamus Graham (Antrim) 21-5 21-6

Silver Masters B Doubles

Graham Casburn/Morgan Duggan (Galway) beat Seamus McCrory/Rory Grugan (Tyrone) 21-15 17-21 21-7

Over 35 B Doubles

Kevin Gamble/Fiontán Gamble (Antrim) beat Kieran Hanley/Patrick Ward (Galway) 21-6 21-12

Junior Doubles

Seamus Conneely/Conor Noone (Galway) lost to Jordan O’Neill/Mark Rainey (Antrim) 4-21 15-21

Under 21 Doubles

Diarmuid Mulkerrins/Cian Ó Chonghaile (Galway) beat Matthew Sweeney/Dermot Boyle (Monaghan) 21-1 21-0

Ladies Junior Doubles:

Aisling Ní Mhaoileáin/Eimear Ní Bhiadha (Galway) walkover against Caitlin Conway/Elizabeth McGarvey (Tyrone)