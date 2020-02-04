Galway Handball Report

Two Doubles Titles for Galway at 40×20 2nd Level Championships

Emma Kinane and Niamh Burke with GAA Handball President Joe Masterson

Galway handballers picked up gold medals at the 40×20 2nd level championships with Emma Kinane and Niamh Burke winning the All-Ireland Junior Girls Doubles Championship. The pair were representing Holy Rosary College as they came through County and Connacht Championships to reach the All-Ireland semi-final. There they faced talented Clare duo Leah Minogue and Eimear Rogers from Clare. The Galway pairing won the opening game 15-9 before edging the second game 15-14 to reach the final. They came up against Clodagh McNamee and Clodagh Munroe from Tyrone. The Galway duo held their nerve to claim the first game 15-14. With the momentum, Kinane and Burke raced through the second game, winning it 15-1 and becoming All-Ireland champions.

Mikey Kelly and Conor Duane also claimed an All-Ireland title as they represented Clarin College Athenry. The Galway pair won their semi-final in straight games before they faced Joe Devereux and Conor Murphy from St. Peter’s College, Wexford in the final. Kelly and Duane struggled to hold serve in the opening game as the Wexford duo claimed the first game 15-5. The Galway men managed to raise their level and played some excellent handball to claim the second game 15-12 and bring this match to a tiebreaker. The final game was a tight affair but Kelly and Duane produced the big shots when needed to win it 15-11 and pick up an All-Ireland title.

All-Ireland Boys Intermediate Doubles champions Mikey Kelly and Conor Duane

Brian Walshe, Conor Hession, Enda Lawless and Cathal Curran reached the All-Ireland semi-finals in doubles but were defeated while Sadhbh Ní Fhlaithearta competed in the All-Ireland Junior Girls semi-finals but lost out to eventual champion Chloe Philpott from Clare.

Moycullen claim Gael Linn honours

Gael Linn winners Mark Gillespie and Cara Hanley

The 30th Annual Gael Linn competition saw handballers across the country compete in this novel mixed doubles event. The competition is played with the use of the Irish language being encouraged throughout it. The format of the Gael Linn sees two pairings from each province (one boy and one girl) play off in a timed basis of 3 matches; Girls Singles, Boys Singles, Mixed Doubles.

The Moycullen pairing of Cara Hanley and Mark Gillespie won their quarter final by 60 points to 33 against Breacach from Tyrone before they faced Kilfane of Tipperary in the semi-final. Hanley and Gillespie prevailed on a final scoreline of 51-36 in a contest which was closer than the scoreline suggested. In the final the duo faced Monaghan Harps who have produced some excellent handballers in recent year including All-Ireland winner Eoghan McGinnity. However, the Moycullen pairing proved far too strong as they won by 71 points to 36. The duo became only the second Moycullen pairing to win this competition in the 30 year history of this event.

Moycullen’s Mark Gillespie and Cara Hanley with runners up from Monaghan Harps Emily McGinnity and Callum Sherry

Abbeyknockmoy’s representatives Aoife Flynn and Caleb Donnellan lost to Monaghan Harps in the opening round before they reached the Plate final where they were defeated by Tuamgraney from Clare.

Heffernan reaches Four Wall Colleges Final

Niamh Heffernan reached the final of the 4 Wall Singles Intervarsities where she was defeated by Roscommon player Fiona Tully. Heffernan was representing the University of Limerick and reached the final in her first year competing. However, she came up against DCU’s Tully who was aiming to win her third title in a row. Tully enjoyed the perfect start as her power proved too much for Heffernan in the opening game, claiming it 15-1. The Claregalway handballer survived a comeback to win the second game and bring the match to a tiebreaker. However, it was Tully who prevailed taking the final game 15-10.