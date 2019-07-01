Galway Handball Report

Mulkerrins and Ní Churraoin reach US Handball Finals

Martin Mulkerrins lost the USHA National Four Wall final to five-time world champion Paul Brady. The Cavan man won this title for the 11th time, equalling Mexican great Naty Alvarado Sr’s haul. The Moycullen handballer reached the final after he beat reigning champion Killian Carroll in the semi finals as he produced one of his best displays this year to win 21-13 21-19. Mulkerrins edged ahead early in the match but Brady raised his game and produced some excellent shots on the run as he claimed the opening game 21-11. The Cavan man built upon his momentum opening up an 11-4 lead in the second game and despite Mulkerrins’ best efforts Brady claimed the record equalling victory.

Ciana Ní Churraoin finished as runner up in the ladies final after she was defeated in a tiebreaker by Cork’s Caitriona Casey. The Galway player used her serve and right hand to control the centre of the court and win the opening game 21-4. Casey, who won the All-Ireland title earlier this year, refused to panic and she struck back to win the second game 21-8. The momentum was with Casey and she won the tiebreak 11-0 to claim the final trophy in the US four wall season. The Micheál Breathnachs club woman did enjoy success later in the day as she teamed up with Roscommon’s Fiona Tully to win the senior doubles title, defeating Casey and American player Tracy Davis. Ní Churraoin and Tully won the final by one point in what was a thrilling contest.

Jamie Kelly won the Connacht Wallball Championship.

The Connacht One Wall finals took place in Tourmakeady with Abbeyknockmoy seeing four players crowned champions. Jamie Kelly picked up the Men’s Open title when he beat Mayo’s Niall Joyce 15-2 15-6. Nathan Kelly claimed victory in the U15 tournament when he beat Bobby Reilly, withstanding a fightback from the Mayo man in the second game to win 15-5 15-8. Emma Kinane won the U13 title when she defeated her Mayo opponent 15-1 15-5. Mikey Kelly won the U15 Connacht championship where he beat Sligo’s Cormac Finn.

Sadhbh Ni Fhlaithearta claimed the Girls U17 title on Sunday.

Jack McNeela lost a tiebreaker in the Men’s B final with Pat Murphy suffering the same fate in the Men’s C tournament. Sadhbh Ni Fhlaithearta produced a dominant display to win the Girls U17 final, winning her final 15-0 15-2. Feidhlim Ó Diollúin claimed the Boys U13 tournament while Ava Sweeney won the Girls U13 final. Graham Casburn secured the Connacht Masters Championship with an emphatic 15-1 15-0 victory. John O’Malley and Ashling Mullen finished runners up in the Golden Masters and Ladies Junior respectively.

The Williamstown team that reached the Junior B Interclub final

In the All-Ireland interclub finals Moycullen finished as runners up in the Junior age grade when they were defeated by Kildare club Ballymore Eustace. Williamstown reached their All-Ireland final after beating Cavan club Virginia in the semi final but they lost to Waterford’s Friary/Abbeyside in the final.