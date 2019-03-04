Galway Handball Report

Jack McNeela accepts the Division 1 League trophy from Eric O’Brien after he beat Mike Dillon (far right).

Heffernan and McNeela Claim League Titles

Sunday saw two great battles in Claregalway Handball Club to wrap up two of the County’s Adult 4-Wall Divisions.

The first game was the Division 3 final between two newcomers to the league, Keith Greally (Claregalway) and Seamus Heffernan (Salthill). After pulling away to a confident start to a 6-2 lead, Heffernan turned on the style to bring the game back to 6-6.

The game was filled with hand outs as both men refused to give an inch. After an eventual breakthrough from the stalemate, Greally used his first time-out to slow down Heffernan with him leading 7-10.

The break worked and Greally pulled it back to 11-11. But the Claregalway man responded with some improved serves to pull clear despite Greally’s best attempts. Heffernan however, was the more aggressive & finished the first game out 21-14.

Heffernan raced in to a 10-2 lead in the second game as Greally continued to chase down every ball. Defensive shot followed by defensive shot, every set-up shot was met with an answer, but the eventual kills low in to both corners allowed Heffernan claim the victory in his first year of league competition with the final scoreline of 21-14, 21-14.

The Division 1 final saw the County Junior C Champion Mike Dillon (Michéal Breathnach) up against Jack McNeela (Moycullen) who was fresh back from the International Colleges Championships in America.

From the first shot, the ball never flew above a height of 2 inches on the serve with both players using power and precision to make their serves and returns count. Unfortunately for Dillon, McNeela’s time in America stood well to him and he pulled away to have a strong win in the first game of 21-7.

The second game wouldn’t be so easy for the Moycullen man, with Dillon really turning on the style. In a game filled with handouts, they were deadlocked at 6-6. However, McNeela’s precise kill shots helped him gain an 8-14 lead.

After a quick timeout, Dillon returned to the alley with a fresh focus but after a game of kills and sidewall spinners, McNeela eventually won with a scoreline of 21-7, 21-10.

This saw the end of the league that began in August 2018 and saw over 250 competitive games played in the County. Many thanks to our title sponsor RITEWAY ENGINEERING of Galway for their support and to all the players who engaged with the league.

All that remains to be decided is the Division 2 title on St Patrick’s weekend between Joe O’Connell (Claregalway) and Cathal Ó Conghaile (Inis Oírr) in what promises to be another cracker of a match.

Seamus Heffernan (left) receives his Division 3 trophy from League Secretary & Treasurer Galway Handball Board Eric O’Brien after defeating Keith Greally.

Successful start to Mulkerrins’ Title Defence

Martin Mulkerrins progressed to the quarter finals of the O’Neills Senior Singles Championship with a routine 21-5 21-13 victory over Kerry’s Dominick Lynch. The Moycullen man enjoyed a fast start as he sought to bounce back from his tie break defeat to Robbie McCarthy at the Nationals. He eased to the first game before the experienced Lynch fought back in the second. Mulkerrins was able to pull way and seal a deserved victory.

The number two seed will be delighted to progress in straight games as Clare’s Colin Crehan suffered a shock defeat in the first round while last year’s beaten finalist Charly Shanks survived a scare to beat Ger Coonan of Tipperary.

The Galway man now faces Wexford’s Gavin Buggy in the quarter finals next weekend as he aims to move one step closer to defending his All-Ireland crown. If he wins that game, he could face McCarthy in the semi-finals in what would be a repeat of their Nationals game.

County Doubles Championships

Cian O’Conghaile and Diarmuid Mulkerrins (right) defeated Peter Donohue and Oisin Ó Cualáin (left)

Last weekend, six county doubles champions were crowned. Diarmuid Mulkerrins and Cian O’Conghaile continued their fine partnership. The pair won the All-Ireland 60×30 Championships last year and will now progress to the Connacht semi-finals. Moycullen’s Seamus Conneely and Conor Noone also claimed a county title as the Galway winners now progress to face Sligo or Leitrim opposition.

U21 Doubles: Diarmuid Mulkerrins and Cian O Conghaile dft Oisín Ó Cualáin and Peter Donoghue 21-7, 21-13

Junior Doubles: Seamus Conneely and Conor Noone dft Kevin Craddock and Declan Connaughton 21-15 21-14

Junior C Doubles: Paul Conneely and Fiachra Mulkerrins dft Mike Dillon and Aengus Ó Fatharta 21-16, 21-16

Masters B Doubles: Joe Connell and Tommy Duggan dft Domhnall Ó Céidigh and Máirtín Ó Biadha 21-9,14-6 inj

Junior B Doubles: Naoise O Flatharta & Mairtín Seoighe dft Martin Lalor and John Lalor 21-19, 21-13

Silver Masters B Doubles: Morgan Duggan & Graham Casburn dft Keith Donnellan and Mairtin O’Coisleaha 21-13 21-10