Galway Handball Clubs Enjoy Féile Success

The John West Féile na nGael proved to be a successful one for Galway handball clubs with victories in the One Wall and 4 Wall Competitions. In what was one of the largest Féile competitions in recent history, Oughterard handball club emerged with the Girls One Wall Division 1 trophy after they defeated Mayobridge of Down in the final on a 37-23 score line . Oughterard were also represented in the Boys One Wall Division 1 showpiece event as they faced Clough Ballacolla. The Laois club prevailed on a final score of 36 points to 11.

Oughterard Handball Club

In the Boys 4 Wall competitions, last year’s champions Abbeyknockmoy finished runners up in the Division 1 Plate final as they suffered a narrow three-point defeat to Kells. The Kilkenny club picked up this trophy for the second year in succession. Moycullen claimed the Division 3 title as they beat Friary/Abbeyside/Ballinacourty of Waterford by 34 points to 14.

Moycullen Handball Club

Annaghdown won the Division 4 tournament after they beat Carrick On Suir in the final. The Galway side enjoyed further success in the Girls Division 3 Plate where they narrowly defeated Laois club Cullohill 37-29 in the final. In the Boy’s Division 5 final, Moycullen suffered an agonising two-aces defeat to Newmarket on Fergus with the Clare side prevailing 28 points to 26.

There were individual titles handed out with Orlaith Geoghegan claimed the Girls One Wall Skills title while her Oughterard team mate Ethan O’Halloran finished in second place in the Boy’s Event. Moycullen’s Ethan Kyne won the Division 3 Skills competition while Mark Bradley claimed a gold medal in the Division 5 category. Ava Sweeney picked up the Skills title in Division 3 while Conor Hession finished third in his competition.

It proved to be a successful weekend for Galway handball and ideal preparation for the Junior Nationals.

The Williamstown Junior B team won the Connacht Interclub title after defeating Roscommon’s Mount Talbot in the final. Jimmy Connaughton, Kieran Hanley, Alan Byrne, Chris Connaughton and Aaron Connaughton helped guide their club to the All-Ireland semi-finals. Williamstown will also be represented in the Men’s Open while Moycullen have reached the Junior semi-finals.