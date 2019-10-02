Galway gymnasts selected for World Championships

Gymnastics Ireland is happy to announce the selected Artistic gymnasts to compete at the upcoming 2019 World Gymnastics Championships, taking place from 4th -13th October in Stuttgart, as follows…

Men’s Artistic Gymnasts: Rhys McClenaghan & Adam Steele

Women’s Artistic Gymnastics: Emma Slevin (16), Meg Ryan (17) & Kate Molloy (15), Jane Heffernan (non-travelling reserve) (15)

Galway Gymnasts Emma Slevin (Claregalway) and Kate Molloy (Moycullen) have been selected to represent Ireland at the 2019 World Championships in Stuttgart. The 2019 World Championships is a qualification competition for Tokyo 2020 and the Irish gymnasts will have an opportunity to qualify through the Apparatus and All-Around competitions. Other opportunities for qualification exist through the 2020 World Cup Circuit and 2020 European Championships. While this competition will have an obvious focus on Tokyo 2020 qualification it is also important to note that all the gymnasts selected are very young in their careers and have the potential to target multiple future Olympic cycles post Tokyo towards Paris 2024 & LA 2028, particularly our women’s gymnasts who are all first-year seniors and for whom is also their first World Championships. The qualification schedule for our Men’s and Women’s Artistic is as follows.

Friday 4th Oct: Women’s qualification session 2 – Subdivision 6 from 7pm (Irish time) ·

Sunday 6th Oct: Men’s qualification session 1 – Subdivision 1, from 9 A.M. (Irish time)

For this 2019 World Championships Stuttgart will host 500 gymnasts from over 90 nations and will no doubt put on a superb event in the Hanns-Martin- Schleyerhalle Arena.