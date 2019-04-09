Galway GT5K race launched by Ultan Dillane

Leading professional services firm, Grant Thornton Ireland, launched their Corporate 5K Team Challenge (GT5K) race series in Galway today. Registration is now open for the GT5K Galway race, which will take place on Thursday, 27 June at 7:30pm.

Now in its 2nd year, the Galway race will be held at the Ballybrit racecourse. Last year’s race saw over 400 participants, and the number is expected to grow in 2019.

The GT5K will take place in multiple locations across the island of Ireland over the summer with dates scheduled for Cork (12 June), Belfast (20 June), and Dublin (4 September). The race series, which is the country’s largest and longest-running corporate 5k event, encourages social running amongst Ireland’s business community and welcomes all abilities, from beginners to experienced runners.

Organised by the national governing body, Athletics Ireland, the GT5K will support the top emerging young athletes in Ireland through the Athletics Ireland Junior high-performance programme, which supports and develops athletes in Ireland of all ages, disciplines and abilities.

In addition, ten percent of the registration fees raised will be donated to the Simon Communities which delivers support and service to over 11,000 people and families throughout Ireland who experience or are at risk of homelessness every day.

The 2019 race series will feature Irish rugby player, Ultan Dillane, as the Galway Ambassador. In the lead up to the event in June, Ultan will share his tips on encouraging teamwork and motivation as well as maintaining a healthy diet inside and outside of the workplace.

Commenting on his involvement in the GT5K, Ultan Dillane said: “I am proud to represent Grant Thornton for the GT Corporate 5K Team Challenge race series in Galway. This initiative is a great way to increase collaboration and foster communication among corporate teams across the country, by working towards a common goal, and having fun while doing it. Staying active is so important to maintaining a healthy lifestyle, and I am delighted to be a part of something that supports the empowerment of a healthier workforce while making a difference in the community. I look forward to what will be a day of lively team spirit and healthy competition among all who are involved.”

Commenting on the GT5K, Partner and Head of Grant Thornton’s Galway office, Aengus Burns, said: “I am thrilled that the Grant Thornton Corporate 5K Team Challenge is back in Galway for a second year. The race series is a fantastic opportunity for participants to come together as a team to support our local community, and it encourages colleagues to support each other in maintaining a healthy lifestyle, which is a positive step in improving health and wellness in the corporate work environment. We are proud to support Athletics Ireland and Simon Communities, both of which are making a positive impact across Irish communities. I would like to thank all of the participants for their support and wish all teams the best of luck.”

To enter the race, a minimum of four participants per team is required, and all teams will compete in one of the three categories: male, female or mixed. The official score for each team will be the combined race times of the team members. The entry fee per team is €110 until April 12th and €120 thereafter. All participants will receive a race t-shirt, medal and goody bag.

If you are interested in participating in this year’s race in Galway, please register here.