Galway Group Kayaking from Ireland to Scotland tomorrow for Charity

A group of friends from Galway and Athlone are kayaking from Ireland to Scotland to raise funds for the Mater Foundation and Autism Assistance Dogs Ireland.

The adventure has been six months in planning and the group will leave tomorrow morning at 8am.

Leo Kiernan is one of the Kayakers who is taking part and he joined John Mulligan.

You can donate by clicking on the link here