Galway Greyhound Stadium host free admission tonight for a night of Remembrance

After the success of last year’s inaugural event, Galway Greyhound Stadium is once again hosting a night at the races with free admission tonight (Friday 11th November) to remember all of those who have passed over the past year.

The initiative, entitled “Ag Rásaíocht Le Chéile” or “Racing Together”, is being rolled out across thirteen greyhound racing stadia nationwide. As part of the weekend, friends, family members and those in the greyhound community who have passed away over the year will be remembered.

Members of the public will have free admission to the event.

“Last year’s event was a tremendous success and offered the greyhound racing community the opportunity to gather after a period of restrictions”, explained John Tuohey, Interim Chief Executive, GRI. “Ag Rásaíocht Le Chéile is very much about providing people with a night out of remembrance and it was decided to host the night again this year. We look forward to welcoming everyone from families to groups of friends to individuals who wish to enjoy a night of racing while meeting up with old acquaintances,” added Mr Tuohey

Further information on the upcoming free race nights is available on www.grireland.ie/lecheile