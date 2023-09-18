Galway golfers selected on underage High Performance coaching panels

The Golf Ireland Underage High Performance and Performance Development coaching panels for 2023-24 have been selected. Oughterard’s Kate Dillon has been selected as part of the U18 Girls High-Performance squad, while Ballinasloe duo Niall Conneely and Isaac Oliver are part of the U16 Boys panel. There are also seven Galway-based golfers selected as part of the performance development panels.

High Performance

U18 Girls

Anna Abom (Edmondstown)

Molly Campbell (Hollinwell)

Olivia Costello (Roscommon)

Kate Dillon (Oughterard)

Holly Hamilton (Belvoir Park)

Marina Joyce Moreno (Llavaneras)

Hannah Lee-McNamara (Royal Portrush)

Maebh McLoughlin (Co Sligo)

Gemma McMeekin (Royal Portrush)

Caoimhe O’Grady (Royal Dublin)

Niamh O’Grady (Royal Dublin)

Ellen O’Shaughnessy (Co Louth)

Roisin Scanlon (Woburn)

U18 Boys

Mark Cadden (Roganstown)

Donnacha Cleary (Tipperary)

Fionn Dobbin (Malone)

John Doyle (Fota Island)

Finlay Eager (Royal Belfast)

Mark Gazi (Tralee)

Sean Keeling (Roganstown)

Evan Monaghan (Tullamore)

Jack Murphy (Douglas)

Gordon Sillett (Ballykisteen)

Charlie Smyth (Slieve Russell)

U16 Boys

Eoin Burrows (Belvoir Park)

John William Burke (Ballyhaunis)

Niall Conneely (Ballinasloe)

Adam Fahey (Portmarnock)

Harris Fleming (Galgorm Castle)

Jack McKenna (Co Louth)

John Moran (Portmarnock)

Harry O’Hara (Clandeboye)

Isaac Oliver (Ballinasloe)

William Walshe (Delgany)

Performance Development

West – U17 Boys :

Sean Cloonan (Dunmore Demesne)

Caelan Coleman (Galway Bay)

John Paul Flanagan (Co. Sligo)

Rory Gallagher (Galway Bay)

Callum Hayes (Woodstock)

Owen Kelly (Castlebar)

Danny Lyne (Lahinch)

U17 Girls

Charlie Brown (Westport)

Alice Keogh (Galway)

Riona Murphy (Oughterard)

Noreen O’Neill (Connemara)

Jessica Reynolds (Co. Sligo)

U15 Boys

Donnacha Halpin (Shannon)

Max Humphreys (Ballinrobe)

Patrick Martin (Carrick-on-Shannon)

Dylan Smyth (Galway Bay)

Patrick Tuffy (Strandhill)