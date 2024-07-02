Galway Golfers Named On Irish Teams for European Team Championships

Two Galway Golfers have been named on Irish teams for the forthcoming European Team Championships that will begin on the 9th of July.

The four championships taking place are the European Amateur Team Championship, European Ladies’ Team Championship, European Boys’ Team Championship and the European Girls’ Team Championship.

Liam Nolan of Galway Golf Club has been named on the Irish team for the European Amateur Team Championships in Turin, Italy while Oughterard’s Kate Dillion has been selected on the Irish Team for the European Girls Team Championships in Gothenburg. Sweden.

The team for the Amateur Team championship will also be captained by Niall McSweeney of Athenry and managed by Tuam’s Damien Coyne.

Each event will involve two rounds of stroke play qualifying with five of six scores to count per team, with the top-eight teams going into match play for the overall championship.

For more information click here.

The quartet of teams to represent Ireland at the EGA European Team Championships from 9-13 July are as follows:

European Amateur Team Championship (Royal Park Turin, Italy)

Hugh Foley (Royal Dublin)

Sean Keeling (Roganstown)

Max Kennedy (Royal Dublin)

Matthew McClean (Malone)

Liam Nolan (Galway)

Caolan Rafferty (Dundalk)

Captain – Niall MacSweeney (Athenry)

Manager – Damien Coyne (Tuam)

Coach – Michael Collins

European Ladies’ Team Championship (Real Sociedad Hípica Española Club de Campo, Spain)

Sara Byrne (Douglas)

Beth Coulter (Kirkistown Castle)

Áine Donegan (Lahinch)

Emma Fleming (Elm Park)

Anna Foster (Elm Park)

Annabel Wilson (Castlerock)

Captain – Naoimh Quigg (City of Derry)

Manager – Helen Jones (Royal Portrush)

Coach – Donal Scott

European Boys’ Team Championship (Diamond, Austria)

Sean Cooper (Enniscorthy)

Fionn Dobbin (Malone)

John Doyle (Fota Island)

Finlay Eager (Royal Belfast)

Mark Gazi (Tralee)

Jack Murphy (Douglas)

Captain – Peter English (Limerick)

Manager – Neil Manchip

Coach – Stephen Hood

European Girls’ Team Championship (Gothenburg, Sweden)

Anna Abom (Edmondstown)

Olivia Costello (Roscommon)

Kate Dillon (Oughterard)

Marina Joyce Moreno (Llavaneras)

Hannah Lee-McNamara (Royal Portrush)

Róisín Scanlon (Woburn)

Captain – Kate Gallagher (Castle)

Manager – Brenda Craig (Roganstown)

Coach – Chris Jelly