Galway Golfers named on Golf Ireland High Performance Panels and Performance Development Panels for 2023.

Golf Ireland have named the players included on the underage High Performance Panels and Performance Development Panels for 2023.

There is one Galway golfer on the U16 Girls panel in Kate Dillion from Oughterard. Kate joins Roscommon’s Olivia Costello who played in the Womens Irish Open last weekend.

In the U16 Boys, there is great news for Isaac Oliver from Ballinasloe who has been named as the sole Connacht representative in the squad for next year.

The Western Region Performance Development Squads have also been named at U15 and U17 Boys and U17 Girls. The Galway players named in the U15 Boys squad are Niall Conneely from Ballinasloe and Dylan Smyth from Galway Bay Golf Club and at U17 level there are three from Galway Bay in Caelan Coleman, Rory Gallagher and Mikie Grealy.