Galway golfer selected for South American Championship

The Golfing Union of Ireland has selected Ronan Mullarney (Galway) and Peter O’Keeffe (Douglas) to compete at the South American Amateur Championship in Santiago, Chile from 10-13 January 2019. Mullarney and O’Keeffe will travel to Club de Golf Los Leones in the Chilean capital of Santiago for this WAGR-ranked event, which is part-funded by The R&A. The course previously hosted the World Amateur Team Championship in 1998.

The reigning Irish Student champion, 23-year-old Mullarney enjoyed a prolific year at home and abroad, winning his Irish Students title at Tralee in addition to the R&A Foundation Scholars Tournament at St Andrews. Making his Ireland debut at this year’s Home Internationals, Mullarney won five out of six points. The Galway talent is currently studying for an MSc in Strategy and Innovation at Maynooth University.

Corkman Peter O’Keeffe (37) continued his ascent through the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) in 2018, climbing inside the world’s top 50, and the 2017 Flogas Irish Amateur Open champion is currently the second highest ranked Irish player on WAGR.

The South American Amateur (Campeonato Sudamericano Amateur) is a 72-hole stroke play event that attracts a strong international field with players travelling from Europe, Australia and North America.

Mullarney and O’Keeffe are members of the GUI National Panel, which is supported by both Sport Ireland and Sport Northern Ireland.

GUI Selections — South American Amateur Championship, Club de Golf Los Leones, Santiago, Chile (10-13 January 2019): Ronan Mullarney (Galway), Peter O’Keeffe (Douglas)