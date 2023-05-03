Ballyconneely native Luke O’Neill, who plays out of Connemara Golf Club and Kansas State University, has made it through to the final stage of qualifying for the US Open next month in Los Angeles. O’Neill was competing in the 18-hole qualifier at Oakwood Country Club in Kansas City and eventually came through in a play-off to become the first Great Britain and Ireland amateur to progress to Final Qualifying
Galway golfer makes final qualifier for US Open
