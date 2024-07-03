Galway golfer Liam Nolan qualifies for the Open Championship

Galway Golf Club’s Liam Nolan has qualified for the Open Championship at Royal Troon in two weeks’ time. Following an opening round of 69 at the latest qualifying tournament in Dundonald, the Walker Cup star shot a second round of 70 to finish on 5 under to claim one of four qualifying spots. The Galway man was understandably delighted afterwards:

“It was a long day with a lot of different weather conditions, so you had to adapt all day and just keep the ball in play as best as possible,” said Nolan. “It’s going to be crazy. I feel like I’ve had a very good amateur career, but this a nice one to tick off, playing in my first major. It’s hard to process the fact that I’m going to The Open. I’m looking forward to everything – the crowds, it being in Scotland, the Home of Golf, and, yeah, I just can’t wait to go. A Major championship is the pinnacle of golf… Tiger, Rory McIlroy, all the best players in the world. That’s as good as it gets. It’s going to be crazy. I feel like I’ve had a very good amateur career, but this a nice one to tick off, playing in my first major. It’s hard to process the fact that I’m going to The Open. I’m looking forward to everything – the crowds, it being in Scotland, the Home of Golf, and, yeah, I just can’t wait to go.”

Nolan will join Tom McKibbin and Major winners Pádraig Harrington, Darren Clarke, Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry at Royal Troon from July 18th to 21st.