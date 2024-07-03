Galway Bay FM

Galway Golfer Liam Nolan Preparing For Busy Fortnight Following Qualification For British Open

Golfer Liam Nolan is preparing for possibly the busiest two weeks of his career.

The Galway Golf Club member will be part of the Irish team for the European Amateur Team Championship in Turin next week and the following week will be gearing up for the biggest weekend of his career when he tees off in the first round of the Open Championship at Royal Troon.

Nolan qualified in Dundonald Links yesterday evening with two stunning rounds of 69 and 70 including big putts on 17 and 18.

Following his return home, he spoke to John Mulligan.

