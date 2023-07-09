Galway Golfer Joe Lyons reflects on a special week at the Irish Close Championships

It was an amazing week for Galway Golf Club’s Joe Lyons who produced stunning golf in difficult conditions to win the Irish Senior Men’s Close Championships in Strandhill.

Following a 73 and a 65 in his strokeplay rounds, Joe then beat Fergus Harrold 2&1 in the last sixteen, Kieran McCarthy 2&1 in the Quarter Final and Patrick Madigan by one hole in a tense Semi Final.

In the Final, Joe dominated from the start, ending up a comprehensive 5&4 winner over Serryth Heavey from Co Sligo.

Joe joined John Mulligan in studio to talk about the week and what was next.

